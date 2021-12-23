Royal Caribbean Returns to Port of Baltimore

Click on the icons below to share this post









The Port of Baltimore must have felt pretty left out when cruise ship ports around the country started operating again this past year. But after months of waiting, the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore is welcoming back Royal Caribbean Cruise Line for their first cruise from Maryland since the cruise industry-wide, COVID-19 pause in operations ended earlier this year. Enchantment of the Seas will set sail today on an 8-night holiday cruise to the Bahamas.

“The return of Royal Caribbean to the Port of Baltimore is great way to celebrate the holiday season!” said Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William P. Doyle. “People love to cruise from Baltimore for so many reasons starting with our location. Our cruise terminal is directly off Interstate 95 and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is only 15 minutes away. We’re located right alongside Baltimore’s world-famous Inner Harbor, as well as Federal Hill, Fort McHenry, and Fells Point with plenty of sightseeing, dining, and shopping options. Come cruise from Baltimore, enjoy our great city, and sail to some of the most incredible tropical paradises in the world.”

Royal Caribbean has been sailing from Port of Baltimore since 2004 as its close in proximity major cities along the East coast. The cruise line will offer the following cruises from the city moving forward:

11- and 12-night sailings to the Caribbean

Seven, eight, and nine-night voyages to Bermuda, Bahamas, Canada, and New England

Five-night sailings to Bermuda

RELATED: New York City Reopens Cruise Terminals in September

Baltimore, nicknamed the Charm City, has a lot to explore if you’ve never been before. Start in the Inner Harbor and take a water taxi to places like Fells Point, Canton, Harbor East and Fort McHenry. Other highlights include the Walters Art Museum and Baltimore Museum of Art or checking out the USS Constellation, a naval warship built in 1854.