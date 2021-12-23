fbpx

SEARCH

Cruisers Are Choosing the Biltmore for their Pre-Cruise Stay in Miami
Featured
527 views
527 views

Cruisers Are Choosing the Biltmore for their Pre-Cruise Stay in Miami

Evan Gove - December 22, 2021
467 Views
Evan Gove
December 23, 2021

Royal Caribbean Returns to Port of Baltimore

Photo: Port of Baltimore Port of Baltimore
Click on the icons below to share this post

The Port of Baltimore must have felt pretty left out when cruise ship ports around the country started operating again this past year. But after months of waiting, the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore is welcoming back Royal Caribbean Cruise Line for their first cruise from Maryland since the cruise industry-wide, COVID-19 pause in operations ended earlier this year. Enchantment of the Seas will set sail today on an 8-night holiday cruise to the Bahamas. 

“The return of Royal Caribbean to the Port of Baltimore is great way to celebrate the holiday season!” said Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William P. Doyle. “People love to cruise from Baltimore for so many reasons starting with our location.  Our cruise terminal is directly off Interstate 95 and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is only 15 minutes away.  We’re located right alongside Baltimore’s world-famous Inner Harbor, as well as Federal Hill, Fort McHenry, and Fells Point with plenty of sightseeing, dining, and shopping options. Come cruise from Baltimore, enjoy our great city, and sail to some of the most incredible tropical paradises in the world.”   

Royal Caribbean has been sailing from Port of Baltimore since 2004 as its close in proximity major cities along the East coast. The cruise line will offer the following cruises from the city moving forward: 

  • 11- and 12-night sailings to the Caribbean
  • Seven, eight, and nine-night voyages to Bermuda, Bahamas, Canada, and New England
  • Five-night sailings to Bermuda

RELATED: New York City Reopens Cruise Terminals in September

Baltimore, nicknamed the Charm City, has a lot to explore if you’ve never been before. Start in the Inner Harbor and take a water taxi to places like Fells Point, Canton, Harbor East and Fort McHenry. Other highlights include the Walters Art Museum and Baltimore Museum of Art or checking out the USS Constellation, a naval warship built in 1854. 

Let us know your comments!

Click on the icons below to share this post
############
Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

Reaching The Apex
Cruise Magazine
1253 views
1253 views

Reaching The Apex

Steve Leland - December 8, 2021
An American River Holiday
Cruise Magazine
1598 views
1598 views

An American River Holiday

Janice Wald Henderson - December 7, 2021
Do and Buy In Dubai
Featured
1784 views
1784 views

Do and Buy In Dubai

Steve Leland - December 6, 2021
Cruise Deal of the Week – December 3, 2021
Cruise Deal of the Week
1381 views
1381 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 3, 2021

Evan Gove - December 3, 2021

The Latest

Cruisers Are Choosing the Biltmore for their Pre-Cruise Stay in Miami
Featured
527 views
527 views

Cruisers Are Choosing the Biltmore for their Pre-Cruise Stay in Miami

Evan Gove - December 22, 2021

95 years is an impressive amount of time. For the Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables, it's all part of their history. Located in gorgeous Coral Gables, Florida, just…

6,807Followers
1,080Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2021 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions