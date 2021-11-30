Emerald Azzurra Completes Successful Sea Trials

Click on the icons below to share this post









The very first custom super yacht from Emerald Cruises recently underwent successful sea trials from Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam, meaning we’re one step closer to stepping foot on board! Conducted by Captain Jonathan Edwards and Marine Operations Manager Robert O’Leary, the sea trials took 48 hours to complete and are used to test the major functions of the ship like steering and max speed. The Captain and Marine Operations Manager were joined by 98 specialized crew, contractors and shipyard staff on board to oversee the trials.

“I’m delighted with the great teamwork that has been achieved in constructing not just the most elegant vessel on the seas, but one that can live up to the high standards we have all grown to expect from Emerald Cruises,” said Captain Edwards.

Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman, Scenic Group (which includes Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours) explained that during the sea trials, the ship exceeded all of it’s set parameters.

WATCH: Emerald Azzurra Float Out Ceremony

“During Emerald Azzurra’s sea trials, all design parameters were exceeded, including speed, noise, vibration and overall comfort and maneuverability whilst sailing. Emerald Azzurra really is a very special superyacht, and will undoubtedly deliver a fantastic experience for our guests,” he said.

Emerald Azzurra Coming 2022

Now, the ship only needs final touches to its interior and exterior, as well as complete the training of the on board teams before she begins sailing in early 2022. The ship accommodates just 100 guests in 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, with more than 80 percent of cabins featuring a balcony. She was built specifically to sail the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red Seas. The first itinerary departs January 28, 2022 for an eight-day ‘Best of the Red Sea’ itinerary round trip out of Aqaba, Jordan.

Emerald Azzurra is the 10th vessel in the Emerald Cruises fleet – joining nine river cruising Star-Ships. The line’s second superyacht, Emerald Sakara, will join the fleet in early 2023.