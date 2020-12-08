VIDEO:Emerald Azzurra Float Out Ceremony

Is it January 2022 yet? That’s how long cruisers will have to wait before they can sail on board the newest yacht from Emerald Cruises. We did get a sneak peek of the new ship over the weekend when it was floated out for the first time at Halong Shipbuilding Company in Vietnam. The 100-passenger super yacht is the first custom build by the cruise line and we’re beyond excited to check it out when it’s finally ready.

“We are incredibly excited to see Emerald Azzurra successfully enter the water as the next stage of her build, the completion of the interior, commences,” said Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of the Scenic Group, which includes Emerald Cruises. “Once again Emerald Cruises is looking to the future and building a game-changing vessel at a time when small-ship experiences are gaining popularity. We can’t wait for past river cruise guests and new customers alike to join us on board our very own ocean-going yacht in 2022.”

About Emerald Azzurra

The small-ship luxury cruise sector has grown immensely over the past few years as it makes for a cruise vacation unlike any other. Emerald Azzurra holds just 100 guests in 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, 88% of which feature a private balcony. Amenities include a spa, fitness center, 3 restaurants and a sports platform at the aft of the ship features a zodiac boat and other aqua equipment for guests to enjoy.

She was built specifically to sail the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red Seas. The first itinerary departs January 28, 2022 for an eight-day ‘Best of the Red Sea’ itinerary round trip out of Aqaba, Jordan. You can book this cruise for just $3,315 per person for an oceanview stateroom, or jump on the “Super Earlybird savings” on a balcony stateroom for $3,769 per person.

Other itinerary options include 11 days from Limassol in Cyprus and calls on Haifa and Ashdod in Israel and Alexandria, Egypt before sailing the famous Suez Canal. Stops in Ain Sokhna and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt complete the trip before finishing in Aqaba, the Jordanian Port city.

There’s also a 15-day French Riviera cruise from Nice with stops in Calvi, Sorrento, and Amalfi, before finishing in Dubrovnik.

