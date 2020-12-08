fbpx

SEARCH

Chukka Caribbean Adventures Gears Up for Tourism
Featured
767 views
767 views

Chukka Caribbean Adventures Gears Up for Tourism

Evan Gove - December 7, 2020
133 Views
Evan Gove
December 8, 2020

VIDEO:Emerald Azzurra Float Out Ceremony

Emerald Cruises floated out their new super yacht for the first time.

Emerald Azzurra float out | Photo: Emerald Cruises Emerald Azzurra
 

Is it January 2022 yet? That’s how long cruisers will have to wait before they can sail on board the newest yacht from Emerald Cruises. We did get a sneak peek of the new ship over the weekend when it was floated out for the first time at Halong Shipbuilding Company in Vietnam. The 100-passenger super yacht is the first custom build by the cruise line and we’re beyond excited to check it out when it’s finally ready. 

“We are incredibly excited to see Emerald Azzurra successfully enter the water as the next stage of her build, the completion of the interior, commences,” said Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of the Scenic Group, which includes Emerald Cruises. “Once again Emerald Cruises is looking to the future and building a game-changing vessel at a time when small-ship experiences are gaining popularity. We can’t wait for past river cruise guests and new customers alike to join us on board our very own ocean-going yacht in 2022.”

Emerald Azzurra

Emerald Azzurra about to float out for the first time | Photo: Emerald Cruises

About Emerald Azzurra 

The small-ship luxury cruise sector has grown immensely over the past few years as it makes for a cruise vacation unlike any other. Emerald Azzurra holds just 100 guests in 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, 88% of which feature a private balcony. Amenities include a spa, fitness center, 3 restaurants and a sports platform at the aft of the ship features a zodiac boat and other aqua equipment for guests to enjoy. 

She was built specifically to sail the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red Seas. The first itinerary departs January 28, 2022 for an eight-day ‘Best of the Red Sea’ itinerary round trip out of Aqaba, Jordan. You can book this cruise for just $3,315 per person for an oceanview stateroom, or jump on the “Super Earlybird savings” on a balcony stateroom for $3,769 per person.

Emerald Azzurra

Emerald Azzurra | Photo: Emerald Cruises

Other itinerary options include 11 days from Limassol in Cyprus and calls on Haifa and Ashdod in Israel and Alexandria, Egypt before sailing the famous Suez Canal. Stops in Ain Sokhna and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt complete the trip before finishing in Aqaba, the Jordanian Port city. 

There’s also a 15-day French Riviera cruise from Nice with stops in Calvi, Sorrento, and Amalfi, before finishing in Dubrovnik.

Have you cruised with Emerald Cruises before? Let us know what you thought in the comments below!

 
 

Let us know your comments!
############
Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

The Latest

Chukka Caribbean Adventures Gears Up for Tourism
Featured
767 views
767 views

Chukka Caribbean Adventures Gears Up for Tourism

Evan Gove - December 7, 2020

Something is happening in the Caribbean. Across the islands, people are getting ready for tourists to once again flock to the pristine beaches, lush jungles and scenic…

6,807Followers
990Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2020 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions