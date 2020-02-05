fbpx

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 5, 2020
February 5, 2020

World Spa by Windstar to Feature Regional Treatments

It’s fairly common for luxury cruise lines to incorporate bits of the places they sail into the cuisine on board, but Windstar Cruises is taking things further with their upgraded World Spa by Windstar. On board the cruise line’s small ships, World Spa will feature regional spa treatments and destination-themed therapies to enhance guests’ travel experience. 

The new spas are part of Windstar’s $250 Million Star Plus Initiative which saw significant improvements to the line’s three all-suite Star Class ships—Star Breeze, Star Legend and Star Pride. 

RELATED: Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso Coming to Windstar

“We’re delighted to expand upon Windstar’s partnership with One Spa World,” says Peter Tobler, Director of Hotel Operations for Windstar Cruises. “Now with the unveiling of World Spa by Windstar, our guests will be able to take wellness to a deeper level and partake in destination-inspired treatments with locally sourced ingredients.”

The Northern Lights Manicure and Pedicure

A soak using seaweed sourced from the Baltic Sea, and warm LED lights modeled after the color-streaked midnight sky helps lessen signs of aging and improves the texture of the skin while also creating an unforgettable light show inspired by the aurora borealis. 

Remineralizing Glacial Mud Body Wrap

A treatment which incorporates mud minerals and botanical extracts harvested directly from the remote waters of the Copper River in the Last Frontier of Alaska. The wrap will rid the skin of impurities while stimulating healthy cell regeneration.

Rosemary and Thyme Massage from the Mediterranean

Enjoy some of Italy’s most intoxicating ingredients—honey, rosemary and wine—which condition and calms during a massage treatment. 

There are also plans to incorporate treatments from Asia, the Caribbean, Iceland and the South Pacific in future spa offerings. 

Other World Spa by Windstar Treatments

World Spa by Windstar will introduce guests to a number of other wellness adventures. A range of facial therapies will fuse technology and high-level ingredients to transform skin on a cellular level. From an Aroma Stone Therapy to an Intensely Cleansing Salt Scrub, massages and body treatments employ the world’s best ingredients and techniques, while kneading out stress and restoring inner peace. World Spa is also bringing ancient healing remedies from the Far East to the high seas, including acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine.

