fbpx

SEARCH

Choose Your Cruise – October 2, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week
324 views
324 views

Choose Your Cruise – October 2, 2020

Evan Gove - October 2, 2020
3697 Views
Evan Gove
October 2, 2020

White House Meeting Postponed Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

The news President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 was the catalyst for postponement.

Earlier this week, the cruise industry had it’s first piece of good news in a long time when news came down that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would only be extending their no-sail order another 30 days instead of 100 days at the request of the Trump Administration. The plan was to have a meeting today between cruise line representatives and the White House COVID-19 Task Force to discuss a safe return to cruising. 

Unfortunately, the news this morning that President Trump, his wife, and White House advisor Hope Hicks have tested positive for COVID-19 has postponed that meeting to a later date. 

NBC Global Markets Reporter Seema Mody was one of the first to have the news in a tweet this morning. 

No word yet on when that meeting will take place, but the longer it takes to get things in order, the chances sailing in November will happen grows slimmer. If the meeting were to take place in two weeks, the timeframe most often associated with COVID-19 recovery, it would only leave 15 days for the two sides to come to an agreement on whether the new health and safety protocols are enough to warrant a return to cruising. 

Reporting as of now is that the President is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms including a cough and a fever. Until the President and infected staff receive negative tests, it’s unlikely the meeting would happen in person, but perhaps the two sides could meet virtually to get things moving. 

Some cruise lines have already postponed their sailings until December 2020 and beyond as it’s seemed unlikely the CDC would lift their order anytime soon. The news that the Trump Administration was keen on overruling CDC Director Robert Redfield came as a surprise to many and sparked a debate on whether or not playing politics with cruisers lives was what was happening. 

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated on when that very important meeting may take place! 

Let us know your comments!
##############
Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

A Weekend on Monhegan Island
Featured
911 views
911 views

A Weekend on Monhegan Island

Evan Gove - September 24, 2020
New Details About <i>About Mardi Gras</i>‘ Grand Central Atrium
Cruise News
1990 views
1990 views

New Details About About Mardi Gras‘ Grand Central Atrium

Evan Gove - September 23, 2020
Crystal Clean
Cruise Magazine
742 views
742 views

Crystal Clean

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 23, 2020
Travel Jeopardy
Featured
690 views
690 views

Travel Jeopardy

Steve Leland - September 22, 2020

The Latest

Choose Your Cruise – October 2, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week
324 views
324 views

Choose Your Cruise – October 2, 2020

Evan Gove - October 2, 2020

Cruisers, we have an announcement. At some point today, representatives from the cruise industry will meet with members of the Trump Administration's Coronavirus task force, including Vice…

6,807Followers
980Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2020 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions