When in Rome: Where to Stay Before a Cruise

Located approximately one-hour north-west of Rome, the port of Civitavecchia sees almost two million passengers pass through it annually. This popular port has eight cruise terminals and is the third busiest port in the Mediterranean. Given those statistics, chances are you will find yourself sailing in or out of Civitavecchia eventually.

Most cruise passengers opt not to stay in Civitavecchia. Instead, they plan to spend a few days in the beautiful city of Rome. I’d highly recommend treating yourself to a few nights at the ultra-luxurious Sofitel Roma Villa Borghese.

Located in a quiet neighborhood, this five-star property is the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of the busy streets of the Eternal City. Although the property is perfectly positioned for sightseeing, it is just minutes from the Spanish Steps and walking distance to both the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain.

Each of their chic rooms has been recently redesigned and renovated. They are elegant and modern yet maintain old-world touches such as the Baroque-inspired ceiling that creates the illusion of a blue sky above. Light and airy, the rooms are immaculate, and you will feel as though you are the first guest to have ever slept there.

If the room in this boutique hotel aren’t enough to win you over, the marble bathroom will. It is complete with a large, double headed rain shower, Hermès products, and luxury bathrobes. Other luxuries include, automatic sensing underbed lighting, flat screen televisions, illy coffee makers Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service.

For a memorable night out and an exceptional meal, reserve a table on the terrace at Settimo. Located on the top floor of the hotel, you will enjoy contemporary Roman cuisine paired with stunning sunset views of the Vatican and the entire city. Executive Chef Giuseppe D’Alessio uses local ingredients from the region to create sophisticated dishes full of flavor.

Dana Freeman is a freelance journalist and digital influencer living in Vermont. She is the editor behind Dana Freeman Travels. Through her original photography and writing, she provides authentic destination information, reviews, and travel tips. Dana specializes in cruise, luxury, food & wine and adventure travel.