Virgin’s Beach Club at Bimini announces Resident On Deck DJ Schedule

We’re just weeks away from the start of Virgin Voyages’ ship Scarlet Lady’s life at sea and news is breaking daily about the ship, the cruise line and of course, the new Beach Club at Bimini, Virgin Voyages’ private beach resort in the Bahamas. Virgin Voyages announced today its resident On Deck DJ schedule and select dates for specialty sailings, which are now available for booking.

Resident On Deck DJ Program

The Resident On Deck DJ program and 2020 Specialty Sailings feature the previously announced line up of Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson, Grammy award-winning Diplo, the much-celebrated DJ MK and Grammy-nominated electronic music duo Sofi Tukker.

Sailors, as they’re known on board Virgin ships, can book a Voyage to see their favorite DJ perform live in the Bahamas with key dates including:

Diplo: Riviera Maya sailing May 3, 2020, performance on May 7, 2020

Mark Ronson: Mayan Sol sailing July 5, 2020, performance on July 9, 2020

DJ MK: Mayan Sol sailing August 30, 2020, performance on September 3, 2020

Sofi Tukker: Dominican Daze sailing December 6, 2020, performance on December 10, 2020

According to Chris Stubbs, Senior Director of Sailor Experience at Virgin Voyages, sound is a key component in the vacation experience.

“Music is a fundamental element of the Virgin Brand’s DNA and we know every world class beach club has an epic DJ line up,” he said. Our On Deck DJ schedule is going to ensure our stunning new beach club at Bimini will be as talked about as the infamous beach clubs of Ibiza, St. Tropez and Mykonos, by immersing our sailors in a hypnotic soundscape as they soak up the Caribbean sun during the day and dance to celebrate the night ahead at our beach bonfire soirees.”

The Virgin brand has a deep-rooted history with music, it started as a record company after all, and is not stopping at the On Deck specialty sailings when it comes to making music a core pillar of the Virgin Voyages experience. The brand will carefully curate the soundtrack for The Beach Club at Bimini with founding DJ resident Mark Ronson. Additionally, The Scarlet Lady will feature exciting onboard music experiences for sailors such as Voyage Vinyl, the Scarlet Lady’s record shop at sea. The Scarlet Lady will have a festival of choice in entertainment made up of bespoke intimate and authentic experiences created exclusively for Virgin Voyages. This includes The Red Room, a transformative space for live music and entertainment comprised of a traditional Proscenium stage, an alley stage used in fashion shows, then to a dance flat-floor configuration and finally a unique reverse stage setup.