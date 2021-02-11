fbpx

Evan Gove - February 11, 2021
Evan Gove
February 11, 2021

Virgin Voyages Gifts Cruises with Shipload of Love Campaign

Photo: Virgin Voyages

Is there someone special in your life who deserves a free cruise? After the disaster of a year that was 2020, Virgin Voyages has decided to gift 1,000 cruises those who deserve one this Valentine’s Day and they’re asking you to nominate someone special in your life. Whether you nominate an essential healthcare worker, a teacher, a first responder, a restaurant employee, a delivery driver or anyone else, Virgin Voyages says that no deed is too small to be considered. 

From their press release: 

No good deed is too small, and no individual is to be overlooked. Love and beauty exist in the eye of the beholder, including our unsung heroes, who have shown us that their embrace makes the world a better place. To honor the personal heroes that exist in our lives in a multitude of ways, Virgin Voyages is giving away a real Shipload of Love, starting with an open call to nominate a person who has inspired you, cared for you and helped you to navigate this past year for the vacation of a lifetime.

The campaign is a yearlong effort to reward people for their hard work and it opens this Valentine’s Day with the cruise line accepting the first 1,000 nominations. Nothing heals like an amazing vacation chock full of exotic ports and incredible experiences and you’ll find that in spades on board Scarlet Lady, one of the brand new ships from the fledgling cruise line. 

How Do You Enter Shipload of Love? 

To enter someone you know into the contest, all you have to do is submit a short video on the Shipload of Love website that demonstrates why your special someone should be a winner. Submissions will open on Valentine’s Day and be accepted through March 16, 2021. 

So, who are you going to nominate? 

Let us know your comments!
