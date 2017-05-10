Viking River Cruises Unveils Design for New Ship in Egypt

CRUISE NEWS, MAY 10, 2017

Viking River Cruises has announced details of the newest addition to its river fleet, Viking Ra. Recently acquired, the vessel has been stripped down to the steel to undergo a complete renovation that will reflect Viking’s Scandinavian design. Tailored to an intimate sailing experience for just 48 guests, Viking Ra will sail the Nile River on a new Egypt cruisetour, Pharaohs & Pyramids, that will launch in March 2018.

During the 12-day, Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary, guests will experience Egypt’s cultural treasures in seven destinations. The cruisetour begins with a 3-night stay at a first-class hotel in Cairo, where guests can visit iconic sites such as the Great Pyramids of Giza, the new Grand Egyptian Museum, and the Mosque of Muhammad Ali. Guests will then fly to Luxor, where they will visit the Temples of Luxor and Karnak before boarding Viking Ra for a 8-day roundtrip cruise on the Nile River to Aswan, featuring Privileged Access to the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens and excursions to the Temple of Khnum in Esna, the Dendera Temple complex in Qena, and a visit to a colorful Nubian village where guests can experience a traditional elementary school. Finally, the journey concludes with a flight back to Cairo for a final night in the historic city.

“Egypt is one of the most intriguing countries in the world, and it remains a top destination for many of our guests,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking Cruises. “For two decades, we have led the industry in river cruising with our innovative ship design and itineraries that bring our guests closer to the cultures of the world. We are committed to Egypt, and with the introduction of Viking Ra, we look forward to providing our award-winning service to our guests on the Nile — and to their experiencing this culturally rich region in the Viking way.”

The newly rebuilt, all-suite Viking Ra will boast 24 staterooms that will accommodate 48 Viking guests for an intimate cruising experience. Named in honor the Egyptian sun god Ra, Viking Ra’s name also pays homage to the great Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl and his papyrus-reed boats Ra and Ra II. Designed by experienced nautical architects and engineers, including the same interior design team responsible for the fleet of Viking Longships, Viking Ra will be a state-of-the art ship with the clean, elegant Scandinavian design for which Viking is known blended with local influences like traditional geometric Arabic patterns and terrazzo floors.

Viking Ra will feature all suite staterooms including three suite stateroom categories, each of 291 square feet and with premium amenities. There are two Jacuzzis, a pool at the back of the ship, and sculptural “sail-shades” inspired by local dhow ships and intricate mashrabiya-influenced screens surrounding the pool and Sun Deck.

Specifically designed for Viking Ra, guests can relax in The Spa, which offers massage services and a variety of treatments. The Restaurant serves three full meals and a selection of regional and international fare and The Lounge is a great spot to take in the views through floor-to-ceiling glass doors or hear an informative discussion on the next destination.

In addition, Viking’s Culture Curriculum includes a Nubian evening event on board and a local experience riding a camel. Viking’s expert Egyptologist leads all excursions, sharing the archaeological and historical significance of the sites.

Photos: Viking River Cruises