Viking Orders Seven New River Ships for 2019

Cruise News – Oct. 24, 2017

Viking Cruises has announced that it has placed an order for seven new river ships that will debut in 2019. The newbuild order includes six Viking Longships, which will sail the company’s most popular itineraries on the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers, and one additional vessel, inspired by the Longships and specifically designed for Portugal’s Douro River. With the addition of the new river ships, Viking will operate a fleet of 69 river vessels around the world in 2019. (Also by 2019, Viking will welcome its sixth ocean ship, another sister to the line’s first ocean ship, Viking Star.)

“We knew there was an opportunity to do things differently when we started this company 20 years ago,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “The Viking way of exploration has resonated with our target audience of experienced travelers, and this new ship order is a reflection of strong demand for more destination-focused cruises.”

New Viking Longships

Of the seven vessels on order for 2019, six are Viking Longships, which integrate a patented corridor design and cutting-edge technology with comfortable amenities that reflect guest preferences and current travel trends. These features include an all-weather indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass doors that allows guests to enjoy the views and dine al fresco.

Accommodating 190 passengers in 95 staterooms, all Viking Longships have sustainability upgrades such as onboard solar panels and organic herb gardens, and energy-efficient hybrid engines that also reduce vibrations for a smooth ride.

New Ship for the Douro River

Viking’s additional ship on order for 2019 will be designed specifically for the company’s Portugal’s River of Gold itinerary. As a result of high customer demand, the new sister ship will join Viking’s existing fleet of three ships on the Douro. Hosting 106 passengers in 53 staterooms, the Douro ships are smaller than Viking Longships, but feature many of the same popular features including an Aquavit Terrace, a wide variety of stateroom choices, onboard solar panels and an organic herb garden, as well as Viking’s signature Scandinavian design aesthetic.

Photo: Viking Cruises