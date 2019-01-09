Viking Announces 2020-2021 World Cruise

Are you ready to relive the most fascinating wager in fiction? When Jules Verne wrote Around the World in 80 Days, the fiction trip he imagined was a perilous one. The one major gripe most have with the novel is the lack of time protagonist Phileas Fogg had to spend in each new place as he rushed to complete his journey. For those looking at world cruises in the coming year, there are few more spectacular than the 2020-2021 Viking World Cruise. The famous river and ocean cruise line is taking passengers on a 161 day, six continent tour that makes calls at 75 ports, including six never before visited ports for Viking ships.

Viking World Cruise – The Details

Sailing on the award winning Viking Sun, the world cruise allows guests to explore islands of the Caribbean and the South Pacific; call upon ports in Asia, from Hong Kong to Bangkok; visit the countries of the Middle East, including Oman, Jordan, Egypt and Israel; and sail through the Mediterranean before concluding in London. Passengers also have the option for a shorter, 140-day segment of the sailing, 2021 Viking World Discoveries, which departs from Los Angeles in January 4, 2021, and visits 27 countries and 66 ports.

For Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, the cruise represents the best of culture, history and exploration that Viking Cruises has to offer.

“With the announcement of our newest world cruise, we remain firm in our commitment to offer travelers the most immersive and culturally enriching itineraries available,” he said. “We are a destination-focused travel company, and it has always been our priority to help our guests connect to the destination. It is evident in everything we do – it is why we offer an included excursion in every port; why we have the most extensive Resident Historian program in the industry; and why our ships are smaller to bring travelers to more intimate ports.”

More Than Just Relaxing

Viking’s Culture Curriculum offers additional enrichment through onboard lectures and entertainment – such as Viking’s Resident Historian program, which provides guests with a high-level historical and cultural education specific to their journey. Guests will immerse themselves in the world’s rich cultures during included excursions that provide unmatched insight into daily life, as well as privileged access visits to cultural institutions.