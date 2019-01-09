SEARCH

TRAVEL TIPS: Ajaccio, Corsica – a Hidden Gem in the Mediterranean
Cruise Tips
194 views
194 views

TRAVEL TIPS: Ajaccio, Corsica – a Hidden Gem in the Mediterranean

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 8, 2019
195 Views
January 9, 2019

Viking Announces 2020-2021 World Cruise

Are you ready to relive the most fascinating wager in fiction? When Jules Verne wrote Around the World in 80 Days, the fiction trip he imagined was a perilous one. The one major gripe most have with the novel is the lack of time protagonist Phileas Fogg had to spend in each new place as he rushed to complete his journey. For those looking at world cruises in the coming year, there are few more spectacular than the 2020-2021 Viking World Cruise. The famous river and ocean cruise line is taking passengers on a 161 day, six continent tour that makes calls at 75 ports, including six never before visited ports for Viking ships.

Viking World Cruise – The Details

Sailing on the award winning Viking Sun, the world cruise allows guests to explore islands of the Caribbean and the South Pacific; call upon ports in Asia, from Hong Kong to Bangkok; visit the countries of the Middle East, including Oman, Jordan, Egypt and Israel; and sail through the Mediterranean before concluding in London. Passengers also have the option for a shorter, 140-day segment of the sailing, 2021 Viking World Discoveries, which departs from Los Angeles in January 4, 2021, and visits 27 countries and 66 ports.

Viking today announced its new 2021 World Cruise, which will span 161 days, six continents and 75 ports.

For Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, the cruise represents the best of culture, history and exploration that Viking Cruises has to offer.

“With the announcement of our newest world cruise, we remain firm in our commitment to offer travelers the most immersive and culturally enriching itineraries available,” he said. “We are a destination-focused travel company, and it has always been our priority to help our guests connect to the destination. It is evident in everything we do – it is why we offer an included excursion in every port; why we have the most extensive Resident Historian program in the industry; and why our ships are smaller to bring travelers to more intimate ports.”

RELATED: Dish It Up: The Sky’s the Limit on Viking Ocean

More Than Just Relaxing

Viking’s Culture Curriculum offers additional enrichment through onboard lectures and entertainment – such as Viking’s Resident Historian program, which provides guests with a high-level historical and cultural education specific to their journey. Guests will immerse themselves in the world’s rich cultures during included excursions that provide unmatched insight into daily life, as well as privileged access visits to cultural institutions.

################
For Shore: Your Daily Tot on Tortola
Destinations
408 views
408 views

For Shore: Your Daily Tot on Tortola

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 24, 2018
Cruise Deal of the Week – December 21, 2018
Cruise Deal of the Week
669 views
669 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 21, 2018

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 21, 2018
A Classic, Reborn
Featured
515 views
515 views

A Classic, Reborn

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 20, 2018
The Judi’s Choice Awards 2018
Blogs
723 views
723 views

The Judi’s Choice Awards 2018

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 19, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

TRAVEL TIPS: Ajaccio, Corsica – a Hidden Gem in the Mediterranean
Cruise Tips
194 views
194 views

TRAVEL TIPS: Ajaccio, Corsica – a Hidden Gem in the Mediterranean

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 8, 2019

Perhaps you remember hearing the name “Corsica” in your high school history class, since the island is the birthplace of one of Europe’s most well-known historical figures:…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2018 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions