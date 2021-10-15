fbpx

Cruise Deal of the Week – October 15, 2021
Cruise Deal of the Week
Cruise Deal of the Week – October 15, 2021

Evan Gove - October 15, 2021
Evan Gove
October 15, 2021

VIDEO: New Imaginative Dining on Disney Wish

Disney Wish Atrium | Photo: Disney Cruise Line Disney Wish
We first heard about Disney Wish more than two years ago when the ship was announced by Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek and we’re finally getting some concrete details about what to expect on board when construction finishes in the Summer of 2022. It sounds like the ship is going to take interactive dining to a whole new level with new themes and technology to help bring the magic Disney is so known for.

At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy and will feature Disney character Rapunzul as the stern art. Captain Minnie Mouse was chosen for the bow art with the hope of continuing to inspire girls and young women around the world. 

One of the coolest new features of Disney Wish is the AquaMouse attraction which takes guests on a magical waterslide adventure with its own unique storyline called Scuba Scramble. There’s also a new Frozen-themed, theatrical dining experience where the guest is transported to the Kingdom of Arendelle at the invitation of Queen Anna and Kristoff! For Marvel fans, Avengers: Quantum Encounter lets guests use an  interactive Quantum Core to shrink and grow objects as a mission unfolds around your meal. 

Uncharted Adventure on Disney Wish

Through the Play Disney Parks app, guests turn their phones into an enchanted spyglass, a tool that allows them to magically set sail for many of the most famous Disney worlds like that of Moana, Tiana, Peter Pan, Nemo and more. The virtual experience is then used around the ship to bring the magic to life throughout the vacation. Through the app, guests actually get to team up with characters to help in their adventures! 

Disney Wish is scheduled to begin operation on June 9, 2022 from Port Canaveral where it will call on Nassau and Disney’s private island Castaway Cay. 

Evan Gove
Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department.

