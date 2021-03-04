Two Brand New Restaurants Coming to MSC Virtuosa

Specialty dining is all the rage in cruising these days and MSC Cruises has announced two new specialty dining concepts featured on board their new flagship MSC Virtuosa. Joining the five main dining rooms, the 1,336-seat buffet, 21 bars and restaurants and three other specialty dining venues will be HOLA! Tacos & Cantina and a French Vietnamese restaurant called Indochine.

MSC Cruises’ CEO Gianni Onorato explained that the goal is to create an out-of-the-ordinary culinary experience for guests to enjoy.

“Dining on board MSC Cruises ships is a gastronomic adventure with authentic food, globally inspired menus and culinary artistry at the heart of our offering. As a company, we are in constant pursuit of new and exceptional experiences that showcase international cuisine, taking our guests on a gourmet journey of discovery. MSC Virtuosa will feature two brand new specialty restaurants — HOLA! Tacos & Cantina and Indochine. Developed by our talented culinary team and exclusive to MSC Cruises, these new restaurants build on the success of our existing popular specialty dining concepts and allow us to further expand and enrich our dining offering with new and innovative ideas,” he said.

RELATED: Meet Rob, MSC Cruises’ Robot Bartender

HOLA! Tacos & Cantina

Inspired by the fast-casual street food found in Latin American countries, HOLA! Tacos & Cantina is all about sharing and having fun in a laid back atmosphere. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant has a menu full of popular favorites like tacos, nachos, empanadas, and tamales. There’s also an impressive selection of tequilas and mezcals. The best part might be the salsa bar offering a choice of six home-made salsas and a large selection of spicy sauces as well as a fresh guacamole station. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s also a new Mexican Ice Cream Taco bar to enjoy.

Indochine

Taking the best from French Vietnamese cuisine, Indochine honors both heritages with a diverse menu with a focus on vegetarian and vegan dishes. Menu items include options like Green Papaya Salads, Beef Bo Buns, French Roasted Snails and Veggie Vietnamese Crêpes. The eatery looks to combine sweet, sour, salty, bitter and hot flavors into the dishes for a unique culinary experience. The wine and cocktail list are said to be can’t-miss!

The three other specialty restaurants should be familiar to those who have vacationed with MSC Cruises before. Butcher’s Cut, a classic American steakhouse, offers high-end cuts of beef like the dry-aged tomahawk, T-bones, and surf and turf options. Kaito Teppanyaki is a traditional Japanese teppanyaki grill where the chefs preparing your meal are all part of the show. Kaito Sushi Bar is the best place on board MSC Virtuosa for quality sushi, sashimi and tempura prepared by master chefs.

Guests will also find five main dining restaurants onboard MSC Virtuosa, each serving Mediterranean and international specialties in elegant settings. Menus change every day, and premier dishes have been created for the Elegant dinners. It’s also interesting to note that the main dining venues have all been specially designed around the theme of music.

What was your favorite restaurant on board an MSC Cruises ship? Let us know in the comments!