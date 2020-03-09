Top Ten Cruise Deals RIGHT NOW

Deals deals deals! Cruising isn’t being portrayed in the best light at the moment but there is a silver lining to this cloud: dirt cheap cruises to wherever you want to go! If cruising is your prefered vacation, then nothing is going to stop you from taking your dream vacation. Now might just be the best time to book a cruise, so hop on one of these awesome cruise deals today and save big!

Best Alaska Cruise Deals

One of the most popular cruises to take these days is to the wilderness of Alaska. The popularity of these cruises generally means that prices are high, but you can snag a Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Day Scenic Alaska: Inside Passage from Seattle from Seattle for just $496 for an interior stateroom. Included in the deal is 30% off all guests, kids sail free, free open bar, free wifi, free specialty dining, free excursion and money to spend on board the ship! They’re basically giving this cruise away!

Not to be outdone, Royal Caribbean is also sailing to the Pacific Northwest and this deal is one of the best we’ve ever seen. Leave from Vancouver, BC in May on board Oasis of the Seas for a three night cruise starting at just $99. Go all out and book a suite for just $599, this deal is insane!

Holland America is another cruise line hoping to fill up their ships for an amazing Alaskan adventure this summer. 7-day Alaska Inside Passage cruises are just $399 for interior rooms and Verandahs for just $599. The Westerdam leaves from Seattle in late April and sails to Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Ketichikan and disembarks in Vancouver. That’s pretty much all of Alaska for a fraction of the usual price!

If you’re a fan of the finer things, then cruise with Cunard Line should be at the top of your to-do list. The sophistication and luxury on board Cunard Britannia is unmatched in the industry and a ten night cruise to Alaska starting at just $899 can’t be beat. The cruise stops just about everywhere you want to go in the Great White North like Juneau, Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Glacier Bay and more.

The Disney Wonder will return to Alaska for the 2021 summer season to explore the region’s breathtaking natural vistas, glaciers and wildlife. Departing from Vancouver, Canada in August 2021, seven-night itineraries will visit Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Dawes Glacier. One nine-night Alaskan adventure will visit Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Juneau and Ketchikan. A special five-night cruise will travel to Dawes Glacier and Ketchikan. Inside rooms start at just $3,016 for a magical vacation!

Best Caribbean and Bahamas Cruise Deals

One of the most popular cruise destinations in the world has never been more accessible. Carnival is one of the biggest providers of these itineraries and you can save big on a cruise from Jacksonville, FL on board Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise is five days this upcoming November and sails to Nassau and Princess Cay and it starts at only $214. The best deal might be a balcony or a suite, however. They start at just $529 and $634, respectively.

Virgin Voyages is the new kid on the block and they’ve got some pretty sweet deals going at the moment for their upcoming cruises. Their five-night Riviera Maya cruise in April, which visits Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, and The Beach Club at Bimini, is only $650 per person and that includes up to $400 to spend at sea for select staterooms, a bonus $50 to spend on drinks if you load up your bar tab beforehand and tips included.

Even in the summer the Caribbean is an awesome place to visit, especially with higher end lines like Princess Cruises. Their summer clearance deal is sending folks all over the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, FL with some sailings as low as $679, like a 7-day Western Caribbean cruise that visits Grand Cayman, Roatan, Belize City, and Cozumel. The cruise leaves in June on board Caribbean Princess and includes MedallionClass personalization.

MSC Cruises wants to take you on an 8-day cruise all over the Caribbean with stops in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Mexico and the Bahamas. Balcony staterooms with the upgraded Fantastica Experience are just $409 per person. That’s a fraction of what it usually costs for similar sailings. The cruise is on the new MSC Meraviglia as well so enjoy plenty of new technology and updated features.

If planning ahead is your thing, then we’ve got a pretty awesome deal from Celebrity Cruises that leaves in December 2020, January 2021 or February 2021. Set sail on board Celebrity Infinity for five days from Miami with stops in Key West and Cozumel. Inside rooms start at just $73 and you get 50% off your 3rd and 4th guests. The ship is scheduled to be completely refurbished this year with new staterooms, lounges and more.