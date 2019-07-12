Travel influencers are a dime a dozen these days, but the tides have turned in favor of engagement and content, rather than followers. Porthole Cruise Magazine has dived into the depths of cruise influencers, reading their blogs, examining their posts and searching for the most authentic personalities with a passion for cruising.

We are proud to announce our list of the TOP 10 CRUISE INFLUENCERS OF 2019!

1) The Five Foot Traveler

When she’s not behind the camera capturing some of the world’s most exotic places, you can find Sarah Gallo (aka The Five Foot Traveler) on the deck of today’s newest and most popular cruise ships. Having already visited over 100 countries and all seven continents for her luxury and adventure travel blog, Sarah broke into the cruise industry as an influencer and hasn’t looked back. She’s worked with multiple cruise brands to highlight everything from the overall experience to shooting on-location shore excursion videos. Still just in her 20’s, we expect cruising to bring her country count much higher in the future!

2) Eat Sleep Cruise

It can sometimes be hard to find REAL reviews when it comes to your cruise vacation. From ships to ports and everything in between, Don and Heidi, the cruising couple behind the popular blog EatSleepCruise, offer up honest reviews (the good and the bad) for real cruisers thinking about booking a cruise of their own. Follow the pair as they sip specialty cocktails, dine at the most exclusive restaurants at sea and enjoy all the fun and excitement found on a cruise ship today. Don and Heidi regularly update their social media accounts with images and videos of their adventures and you HAVE to check out their YouTube Channel which features ship tours and more.

3) CruiseTipsTV

When it comes to planning the best cruise vacation, there’s no better follow than Sheri Griffiths. As the host of the YouTube series CruiseTips TV, Sheri is in the know when it comes to all things cruise related. Learn the best packing tips before you go or check out what the various shore excursions have to offer before you even set foot on the ship. Sheri is a wonderful resource for great information including reviews, ship tours, and more presented in a fun and entertaining way. Anyone cruising with their family should check out Sheri’s content and learn more about how to make the most of their vacation.

4) Dana Freeman

When it comes to traveling, Dana Freeman is always look for her next great trip . A New Englander at heart, Dana discovered her love for travel and blogging after launching a successful marketing career. Now her website and social media accounts are full of interesting anecdotes and stunning photographs of her travels the world over. A member of the Travel Bloggers Influence Network, Dana highlights her experiences using the hashtag #TBIN. She is also a frequent contributor to Porthole Cruise magazine, where she documents her cruises all over the world.

5) Bill Panoff

The first time Bill Panoff cruised around the world, he was entertaining guests aboard the ship with some pretty slick magic tricks. These days, he’s a top name in the cruise industry, hosting his own YouTube show called “Cruise Control,” a unique look at the latest innovations, ships, menus and itineraries across all major and minor cruise lines. The series is a must watch for anyone looking for the best cruise experience possible. As Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise Magazine, Bill loves to share his love for travel with others who share his passion for the open ocean!

6) Scott Eddy

Imagine taking a trip and never coming back! That’s what happened to Scott Eddy after visiting Thailand for the first time. Now a full-time luxury travel influencer, Scott travels the world in search of the the most photogenic places and the top hospitality brands available to travelers. A veteran of countless cruises, Scott blends his passion for photography with his insider knowledge of the industry to create travel content that’s as informative as it is engaging. His social media channels are a must follow for anyone looking for a new place to visit!

7) Find Us Lost

Traveling is about curating experiences, according to the dynamic duo behind Find Us Lost. What started with a move from Los Angeles to Europe has grown into a full time job traveling the world and developing travel guides for those also sick with wanderlust. Selena and Jacob have guides for some of the world’s most popular locations and plenty that are off the beaten path. Their Find Us Lost Blog is packed with information and spectacular photography any travel lover will appreciate.

8) Alyssa Griffin

The best cruise influencers aren’t just great picture takers and storytellers, but they actually LOVE to cruise! Alyssa Griffin and her husband Griff run a YouTube Channel with tons of awesome cruise content from packing tips to shore excursion reviews. Alyssa’s Instagram account is a must follow for those who love cruising with some health and wellness mixed in. Their website, Trapped in Paradise, is another incredible resource for cruisers!

9) Alternative Ageing

Most people think of social media and they assume it’s a young person’s game. However, Alternative Aging is changing how people travel as they age. Suzi Grant, who operates the Instagram account, started off in 2014 writing about health, fitness, fashion, travel and more on her blog. Her Instagram account is full of fun places, colorful outfits and authentic travel content geared for those who want to fully enjoy their later years.

10) Royal Caribbean Blog

When Matt Hochberg started Royal Caribbean Blog way back in 2010, he probably had no idea he would soon become a leading voice in the cruise industry. His work has been recognized by major publications like USA Today for his news, reviews and all things Royal Caribbean. Matt doesn’t just tell his readers about his adventures, he documents them with images and videos so people get an authentic look at what cruising with Royal Caribbean is all about. His content is perfect for cruise veterans and new cruisers alike who are looking for reliable information about their next Royal Caribbean cruise.

