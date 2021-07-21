Three Luxury Hotels and Resorts For Your St. Kitts Vacation 

Visitors to the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis have no shortage of options when it comes to those who like to indulge in the finer things, the island’s luxury accommodations are second to none. From oceanside resorts to historic Plantations Inns tucked into the lush countryside, St. Kitts and Nevis offers high-end experiences and unforgettable lodging to those looking for the best of the best.

Here are some of the best luxury accommodations in St. Kitts and Nevis for your next Caribbean getaway.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour

Located along the southernmost tip of the island, the Park Hyatt St. Kitts is the perfect getaway for those looking for unparalleled amenities and serene beauty. The hotel features a number of guest room options including suites and a truly remarkable 3-bedroom Presidential Villa complete with a private infinity pool and sweeping ocean views which include the nearby island of Nevis.

Oceanview dining at The Great House is a favorite with guests as well as casual beachside lunches and dinners at The Fisherman’s Village. The Stone Barn is an adults-only luxury dining experience where guests enjoy a formal atmosphere and elegant cuisine.

In between meals, many guests to indulge themselves at Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary the hotel’s private spa which offers a host of beauty and relaxation services. From hair and skin care to professional massage services, the spa is one of the best places to unwind and relax in true luxury Caribbean style.

Four Seasons Nevis

Nestled across 350-acres of private land with nearly three miles of beach, the Four Seasons is a beachfront oasis that makes for an unforgettable luxury getaway. From spacious guest rooms and suites to impressive villas, the resort is known for its Caribbean charm with all the modern comforts one could want for a vacation.

Guests will enjoy the sweeping views of St. Kitts while they tee off on the 18-hole Robert Trent Jones-designed golf course. Stretching from the foothills of Nevis Peak all the way to the 18th hole on the oceanfront, this championship golf course makes for an unforgettable experience.

After a day on the links, enjoy a meal at one of the resort’s four on-site restaurants like the popular On the Dune, a beachside restaurant serving up locally sourced Caribbean and American cuisine. For a special occasion, the Four Seasons staff will even set up a special dinner on the beach under the stars.

Montpelier Plantation & Beach

Located on the grounds of a 300-year-old sugar plantation Montpelier is the epitome of laidback luxury meets history. All the rooms boast either a stunning view of the sea or a breathtaking view of the luscious gardens of the property. Guests are invited to enjoy the tranquility of the resort’s 60-foot mosaic pool or opt for their private beach, complete with hammocks and cabanas for ultimate relaxation, including a beach bar so guests can sip on refreshing cocktails made with local rums.

After pre-dinner cocktails in the Great Room, proceed to Restaurant 750 which offers evening views of the lights of Charlestown, Nevis and St. Kitts, or for a memorable experience, guests can opt to enjoy an intimate dinner inside a 300-year-old sugar mill that’s been converted into a one-of-a-kind restaurant called Mille Privee. It’s the perfect setting for a private dinner party with up to 24 guests or a romantic dinner for two.

Beautiful St. Kitts and Nevis has a lot to offer visitors looking for the ultimate luxury Caribbean vacation. The islands’ many hotels and resorts cater to their guests with their special brand of Caribbean hospitality and no shortage of high-end amenities to enjoy. If you’re thinking about booking a luxury vacation to St. Kitts and Nevis, don’t miss out on the best the islands have to offer!

This post was sponsored by St. Kitts Tourism