This Royal Caribbean World Cruise Sails to All Seven Continents

Here’s something not many people can say: I’ve been to all seven continents.

If you book yourself a cabin on board Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas leaving from Miami on December 10, 2023, you’ll be able to say just that! The cruise line announced today the debut of the inaugural Ultimate World Cruise, an unbelievable trip that visits all seven continents, more than 150 destinations in 65 countries and 11 incredible wonders of the world. The cruise is 274 nights long and returns to Miami on September 10, 2024.

“This is the world cruise of world cruises,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world. To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere.”

The cruise gets off to a great start with a trip South from Miami around Cape Horn and a stop in Antarctica within the first 34 days. From there, the ship sails North up the West Coast of South and Central America before crossing the Pacific Ocean en route to New Zealand and Australia. The itinerary then heads North through Southeast Asia all the way to China and Japan before turning South again to visit India and the Arabic Peninsula. The ship then navigates the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean where it calls on Greece, Italy, France, Spain and more. From there, the ship heads North through the English Channel with calls on Russia, Norway and Denmark. The last leg of the journey visits Iceland and Greenland before sailing down the East Coast of the United States back to Miami.

Of the destinations the cruise will call on, 57 are new for Royal Caribbean. Some of the popular new destinations include Casablanca, Morocco; Qaqortoq, Greenland; and Shimizu, Japan near Mount Fuji.

There are some perks to booking the world cruise that make it a cut above the rest. The cruise line is offering business class airfare, premium transportation and a five-star hotel stay pre-cruise. In addition, Crown & Anchor Society Platinum status members and above receive a bonus shore excursion package, a Deluxe Beverage package, VOOM Wi-Fi, and laundry service.

Would you take a 274-night world cruise? Let us know in the comments!