This Cruise to Nowhere Leaves November 6th

One of Asia’s most popular cruise lines is preparing to sail again on November 6th, but it will look a little different than the cruises we’re used to. Singapore has given Dream Cruises, owned by Genting Hong Kong, and Royal Caribbean the green light to begin sailing again, but with updated health and safety protocols in place.

World Dream will sail from Singapore on November 6th on what the cruise line is calling a “Super Seacation” experience for residents of the city-state only. The cruises are two and three nights, but without visiting any ports. Some may balk at the idea of cruising without any stops but just the thought of getting out of the house is probably enough to spur some bookings.

Working Together to Get Things Done

President of Dream Cruises Michael Goh praised the local Singapore government for their valuable assistance in getting cruising back up and running. He made it clear their past relationship played a role in smooth negotiations.

“Due to the invaluable support and confidence of the Singapore authorities in Genting Cruise Lines, the inaugural homeport deployment of World Dream in Singapore marks another important milestone in the recovery process post-COVID-19 for the local cruise tourism industry,” said Goh. “Genting Cruise Lines is proud to continue its long and productive relationship with Singapore since 1993. We are confident that the resumption of operations in Singapore will further contribute and benefit the various local supply and related network chain of the cruise tourism sector.”

Keith Tan, the Chief Executive for the Singapore Tourism Board, explained that passenger safety is still the single most important factor in a restart.

“Public health and safety are our utmost priority as we reopen various sectors of the economy in a gradual and safe manner. We are glad to work with Genting Cruise Lines on the cruise pilot with a focus on the necessary safe management measures to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. Genting has sailed from Singapore for the past 2 decades, and our longstanding partnership puts us in a good stead for the cruise pilot starting from November,” he said.

Prior to boarding, all passengers over the age of 13 will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test and all passengers under the age of 7 will be required to present their personal TraceTogether Token or registered TraceTogether App at the time of check-in. TraceTogether is a smartphone app available in Singapore designed to aid in contact tracing in the event of positive tests.

Can Americans Cruise From Singapore?

Royal Caribbean International is expected to begin sailing from Singapore on December 1st onboard Quantum of the Seas with similar health and safety protocols in place. However, if you’re an American, you’re going to have to wait a little longer.

From the U.S. Embassy in Singapore:

U.S. citizens seeking to enter Singapore as short-term visitors will generally not be permitted to enter Singapore unless they have been issued a SafeTravel Pass or have an approval letter of entry from the relevant government agency in Singapore. U.S. citizens approved for entry will be issued an SHN.

