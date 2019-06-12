Did you know this popular Florida port is the second busiest embarkation port in the world? If you are planning a cruise leaving out of Port Canaveral, you may be curious as what there is to do in the surrounding area. With convenient access to many of Florida’s attractions, the area around the port is a great place to spend a few hours or a full day before or after your cruise. Below are just a few of the things you can do to explore the area around Port Canaveral.

Experience Kennedy Space Center

Only 25 minutes from the port entrance, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex should definitely be on your list of things to do near Port Canaveral. It is quite easy to spend an entire day at the visitor complex, especially if you chose to go on one of the bus tours that is included with daily admission (and you totally should go on one). Where else can you get up close and personal with a rocket? Marvel at our nation’s space history and Florida’s special role in the space program.

Visit Titusville, Florida

If you only have a few hours to spend near the port or are looking for a less expensive way to immerse yourself in some space history, take a stroll through the town of Titusville. This little town is bursting with nods to the space program, and you may even get a glimpse of the Vehicle Assembly Building around town. Visit Space View Park, a public park that features monuments to many of NASA’s space programs and the astronauts that made them possible (it also hosts great viewing for rocket launches). Other space-related places to visit in Titusville include the American Space Museum and Walk of Fame.

Go to the Beach

Want to soak up some Florida sunshine? It may come as a surprise that one of Florida’s most popular beaches is only 15 minutes away from Port Canaveral. Cocoa Beach is famous for its easy-access from Orlando-area attractions, the Ron Jon Surf Shop, and its references in I Dream of Jeanie. There are plenty of gift shops, restaurants, and bars in the area to kick-off your vacation or to say farewell before a flight home. A great place to grab a drink is Coconuts on the Beach, right in the heart of Cocoa. The place offers a massive tiki deck overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with live music daily.

If you’re looking for a more relaxed atmosphere, explore the Canaveral National Seashore, about 30 minutes away from the port. This national park is known for its untouched, all-natural beaches. It’s very close to the Kennedy Space Center and offers fantastic views of launches.

Port Canaveral offers plenty of activities that will give you a taste of Florida without having to go far! From exploring nature, peering into our nation’s space history, and getting a full Florida beach experience, it’s no wonder why Port Canaveral remains a popular embarkation location!

Savannah D. is a writer and digital marketer based out of Orlando. Originally from Pennsylvania, Savannah moved to Florida in 2009 for its beautiful scenery, great weather, and to work for the Mouse. Now, Savannah spends her time writing, marketing for local businesses, working at Walt Disney World, and exploring everything Florida has to offer with her husband. Connect with her on LinkedIn.