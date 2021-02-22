fbpx

Experience an Exceptional Food and Wine Pairing at Kendall-Jackson
Pamela and Gary Baker - February 23, 2021
Evan Gove
February 22, 2021

These River Cruise Ships are Available for Private Charter

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises wants YOU to experience the ultimate luxury

S.S. La Venezia | Photo: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

In the age of social distancing, cruisers are turning to private yacht charters as a way to fulfill their wanderlust and still adhere to the social distancing necessary to stay safe in a pandemic. One cruise company decided to open up their fleet of luxury cruise ships for private charter and if you’re searching for the ultimate luxury vacation experience, look no further. 

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is offering private charters on their fleet luxury river cruise ships with itineraries in Italy and France and more for you and more than 120 of your closest friends! If you’ve never taken a river cruise before, prepare to be pampered. The ships are essentially floating boutique hotels unique to the destinations that they sail; with highly personalized service, locally-sourced cuisine, and the ability to only unpack once while always being in close proximity to land.

“In the current travel landscape, privacy is the greatest luxury,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. “By reserving a private sailing with Uniworld, guests will have an entire floating boutique hotel to themselves and their inner circle. It’s a wonderful option for a family reunion or intimate celebration such as a wedding, with all elements fully customizable for a river cruise experience like none other.”

Check out some of the ships and itineraries which are available! 

Charter the S.S. La Venezia in Northern Italy 

While the cruise world sits idle, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has been hard at work on their new fleet of super ships set to launch this year. The S.S. La Venezia is one of those ships named for the famous Italian city of Venice. Previously known as River Countess, the ship underwent a full renovation and emerged as one of the most luxurious in Uniworld’s fleet.

S.S. La Venezia

A suite on board S.S. La Venezia | Photo: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

The interior resembles a palace more than any river cruise ship we’ve ever sailed on and those looking for a high-end private cruise experience will feel right at home. The cruise sails to the ship’s namesake as well as the outer-lying islands of Burano, Mazzorbo and Torcello; and offers a phenomenal tour of Northern Italy’s incredible coastline, history and architecture. The ship holds 126 guests with a starting rate of $2,650 per person at 100% occupancy. If you don’t have that many people who want to go, guests can make up the difference and have the whole ship to themselves! 

S.S. La Venezia

S.S. La Venezia Exterior | Photo: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Charter the S.S. Bon Voyage in France 

If you love French culture, art and wine, then cruising through Bordeaux on board S.S. Bon Voyage is the private river cruise charter for you! The ship captures the true essence of France through its stylish interior design, chic dining options, and vibrant sundeck with the only infinity pool on the rivers and panoramic views of the French countryside.

S.S. Bon Voyage

S.S. Bon Voyage Sundeck | Photo: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

The ship features luxury accommodations and amenities that are top of the line. For example, the stateroom bathrooms are some of the most gorgeous we’ve ever seen. The starting rate is $2,600 per person at 100% occupancy of 124 guests but again, you can cover the difference with fewer people and really enjoy a private cruise experience. 

S.S. Bon Voyage

The oppulent bathrooms on board S.S. Bon Voyage | Photo: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Charter the S.S. Maria Theresa through Europe

The Danube and Main Rivers are some of the most popular when it comes to cruising through Europe. Named for the ruler of the Habsburg dominions during the 1700s, the S.S. Marie Theresa comes across as exceedingly regal. Coupling opulent 18th century décor and a palatial feel with a host of old-world capitals on the itinerary, it’s hard not to feel like royalty on board. 

S.S. Marie Theresa

A suite on board S.S. Marie Theresa | Photo: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

The starting rate to charter the ship through Europe is $2,765 per person at 100% occupancy of 150 guests. It may be pricey, but well worth it when you can enjoy a drink and watch the countryside slide by in the very impressive Habsburg Lounge on board! 

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Habsburg Lounge | Photo: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Let us know which river cruise ship you’d charter in the comments below! 

