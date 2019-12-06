fbpx

SEARCH

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 6, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
91 views
91 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 6, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 6, 2019
99 Views
December 6, 2019

The Ultimate Pre-Cruise Wellness Day in Los Angeles

Wellness Los AngelesWellness Day in Los Angeles

While a cruise is good for the soul, there’s a chance you may overindulge when on vacation. Buffets will call your name, begging for that extra helping, or you might want to try each different drink with an umbrella as you sit oceanside in the sun. It’s your vacation after all, and you deserve to have a little fun, but the last thing you want is to start feeling ill afterward. What better way to prepare, than a wellness day in LA?

Clean, Green Beauty

Cruising can be harsh on your skin. Stock up on some clean, green beauty supplies at stores like the Detox Market. You’ll want a moisturizer for after a swim, and chemical-free sunscreen for everyday use. Don’t forget hair products, beauty accessories, and even a calming facial mask. Stocking up on quality supplies is an especially good idea if you had to leave some favorites at home for air travel – simply ship these back when you’re done. The Detox Market only offers products that are cruelty-free and environmentally friendly and does not provide items that promote harmful toxins or health-damaging chemicals.

B-12 Booster

Stress, poor diet, and lack of sleep (all things that can happen on vacation) can affect your B-12 levels. Vitamin B-12 is a nutrient that keeps your blood cells healthy, preventing symptoms like fatigue, constipation, and weakness. Fortunately, you can get a booster shot to help make your vacation-ready in minutes. Sarah Murphy, ND of Realize a Healthy California describes the benefits of a shot over a standard pill. “The best form of B12 is called methylcobalamin. It is the active form of the vitamin so the body can use it immediately. Vitamin injections are stronger and work faster than oral vitamin supplements sending 100% of the vitamin dosage into your bloodstream to circulate throughout the whole body.”

RELATED: Pack These Vitamins for a Healthy Cruise Vacation 

Mindful Meditation

It’s likely been chaotic getting ready for your cruise. Take a break to visit the Self Realization Lake Shrine. A temple, shrine, and meditation garden in one, this lakeside setting practices the teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda. According to the group, “All are welcome.” There is no charge to visit the Lake Shrine, although there are purchasable amenities on site. Located in Pacific Palisades off Sunset Blvd, this sanctuary offers one thing that is hard to find in cities or crowds — the gift of silence. Enjoy your trip by taking a moment to quietly reflect.

Your cruise is sure to be fabulous, but it can be even more enjoyable if you take a moment to care for yourself first. Add wellness to your vacation list with healthy products for self-care, vital nutrition for your energy and immunity, and a moment of peace before the excitement begins. Los Angeles is the perfect place to take a break before your cruise begins.

Kate Hagan Gallup is a mom, wife, writer, digital strategist, and geek located in West Seattle. A UW grad, she loves writing about all things local from food to fun. 

Let us know your comments!
###########
Take at Trip to Costa Rica’s Arenal Volcano
Cruise News
753 views
753 views

Take at Trip to Costa Rica’s Arenal Volcano

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 27, 2019
Hidden Inland: Walla Walla WOW
Lifestyle
570 views
570 views

Hidden Inland: Walla Walla WOW

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 26, 2019
MSC Cruises Introduces New Accessible Shore Excursions Program
Cruise News
790 views
790 views

MSC Cruises Introduces New Accessible Shore Excursions Program

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 25, 2019
Waves in Cruise Fashion…What is Resort Casual?
Fashion
642 views
642 views

Waves in Cruise Fashion…What is Resort Casual?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 25, 2019

The Latest

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 6, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
91 views
91 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 6, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 6, 2019

Do you have your next cruise vacation planned? If not, we've got a once in a lifetime opportunity to cruise through the world famous Panama Canal on…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions