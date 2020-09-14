The Best Halloween Museums for Your Fall 2020 Road Trip

The change of seasons is soon upon us as we heads towards the fall months full of falling leaves, jack-o-lanterns and scary movie marathons. Summer trip hotspots such as beaches and natural springs will no longer be the first choice on “things to do” lists. With autumn comes the anticipation of colorful leaves, sweater weather, and pumpkin spice. Many people, however, take a liking to the other, more mysterious, side of the fall spectrum. Once September hits, it’s only a matter of time before Halloween completely takes over. There is an inexplicable joy that comes along with this spooky season. From witches to skeletons to ghosts, there are endless sources of entertainment in the world of the ominous. People are drawn into this unnatural world and find a thrill in quick scares.

If you find yourself to be one of these spooky-spirited individuals, this list of creepy museums is just what you need for traveling along the east coast.

Cryptozoology & Paranormal Museum – Littleton, NC

We’ve all surely heard of Bigfoot in one way or another, but how much do you really know about the guy? Just off of Route 158 that runs along northern North Carolina, there is a small museum dedicated to the paranormal. It encompasses anything from stories of ghosts and hauntings to whatever may lie in between. The museum dedicates most of its findings to cryptids, creatures thought to have a questionable existence such as the aforementioned bigfoot, or even vampires. It’s a quaint museum in a small town, which gives off a nice sense of community as sightings or ghost tales can be reported by visitors themselves.

Salem Witch Museum – Salem, MA

What’s a spook-filled list without the birthplace of the American witch? Located in Salem, MA, the site of the historic witch trials, this museum gives visitors an insight as to why such trials ever took place. You will finally find out who the real-life witches of Salem were. Not only does this museum provide information on a well-known part of American history, but it also offers a reenactment of such events. The museum takes you back to the year 1692 to experience what the infamous witch trials were all about.

Mütter Museum – Philadelphia, PA

A well-stocked medical and anatomical museum, the Mütter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia showcases various collections in a cabinet-style fashion. The museum holds an array of wet and skeletal specimens (wet being jarred parts of the human body kept in fluid for preservation). There’s nothing quite as spooky or unsettling as viewing real anatomical skeletons and organs. An interesting collection within this museum is the various medical instruments on display that can date back to the 17th century, allowing visitors to learn about medical practice from way back when. There are several exhibits that remain year-round, but the museum does create new ones from time to time. An example would be an exhibit on infections they created in November of 2019.

Paranormal Books & Curiosities – Asbury Park, NJ

Right by the coast of New Jersey is another museum packed with oddities. The biggest feat of this museum is its wide array of paranormal books that cover anything from ghost hunting to history of such unnatural phenomena. Not a heavy reader? That’s fine. The museum has its own collection of haunted items or cryptic artifacts. And if you’re the type to enjoy immersive experiences with the supernatural, this museum also offers ghost tours, tarot readings, and seances. What more could a Halloween-enthusiast ask for?

Edgar Allan Poe Museum – Richmond, VA

If your appreciation of everything dark and spooky stems from reading eerie poems then this museum is a definite stop. Though the Poe Museum may not be as haunting as the others on this list, it is still devoted to an author who embodied all things cryptic and gothic in his works. Learn about the wild mind that brought works such as “The Raven” and “Annabel Lee” to life. Poe’s involvement in the literary world is brought to light in this highly informative museum. A garden in one of Poe’s works, “To One in Paradise,” is even made a reality here.