The Best Pre-Cruise Hotel in Miami

You go on a cruise vacation to get away from your problems, not make new ones. Cruising is one of the most popular vacations these days and Miami is at the center of it all. More cruisers sail from PortMiami than any other cruise port in the world and that means people are looking for the best of the best in South Florida before or after they cruise. Gorgeous beachside hotels like the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach offer tons of amenities as well as cruise and stay packages which take all the hassle out of planning and travel. Making things easier is a must for anyone who wants to get the most out of their Miami vacation!

A Vacation Inside Your Vacation

Walking along SoFi, Miami Beach’s southernmost neighborhood, it’s almost like going back in time. Beautiful blue, orange, pink and green Art Deco buildings catch the eye among the newer high-rise apartments and harken back to a different era on Miami Beach. It’s here you’ll find Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach, the premier pre-cruise hotel in Miami Beach.

Not only are guests privy to luxury amenities and stunning ocean views, but also convenient cruise and stay packages. These packages save cruisers money and offer port transportation options via their partnership with Lyft so guests don’t have to worry about making outside arrangements when embarkation day arrives.

The amenities offered at Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach go far beyond a standard hotel. A strip of pristine beachfront, a private pool and sun deck, a professional spa and one of Miami’s best Greek restaurants set the hotel apart from the rest. What sounds better to you? A day spent on the beach, lounging by the pool or exploring some of Miami’s most popular hotspots? Your vacation is as customizable as you want it to be!

Home Away From Home

What really sets Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach apart from the rest is the accommodation options. Enjoy comfortable studios with luxury bedding and marble bathrooms or upgrade to a suite which include fully-equipped kitchens and multiple bedrooms for the whole family. Taking in the gorgeous view from each room’s balcony is the perfect way to start or end the day.

The rooms are newly renovated and offer a modern comfort guests will appreciate after a long day of exploring South Beach. SoFi is a vibrant neighborhood with lots of shopping, dining and sightseeing within a few blocks of the hotel so you’re never far from something new and exciting to experience.

Spa 101

While some head to the beach for their rest and relaxation, others take full advantage of Spa 101 when they stay at Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach. Vacation is your time to shed the stresses of daily life and there’s no better place to do that than a professional spa with services enhancing the mind, body and spirit. Some of the most popular treatments include:

Massage Therapy

Manicures/Pedicures

Scalp Treatments

Rejuvenating Facials

Deep Tissue Massage

Hot Stone Massage

Sunbaked Cooling Treatment

If you’re planning a cruise vacation out of Miami, give yourself some time before you sail to explore one of Florida’s most exciting cities and start your vacation well before you step on the ship. Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach’s amenities and extras makes it an easy choice for those who don’t want to waste their vacation worrying about logistics. Choosing the right pre-cruise hotel in Miami can make all the difference!