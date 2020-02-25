Summer Vacation 2021 By Disney Cruise Line

We’re still a few months away from summer 2020, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start booking an epic summer vacation for 2021. Disney Cruise Line announced a host of new itineraries around the world, including a return to Greece, and a number of European destinations, Alaska ports and tropical islands. Disney Cruise Line will also visit three first-time ports of call in Greece, Sweden and Norway. That’s a jam packed summer of cruising on one of the world’s most well-known cruise brands. You can book your trip starting on February 28, 2020, so start deciding where you want to go!

Disney’s Grand Tour of Europe

Clear your schedule in 2021, because a new collection of itineraries from Disney Cruise Line is being called the grand tour of Europe. From May through July, the Disney Magic will visit various ports in the Mediterranean including the Greek Isles, Spain and the French Riviera. Passengers will marvel at the stunning landscapes and archeological wonders of the region, like Santorini with its iconic whitewashed cliffside dwellings and Mykonos with beautiful beaches along the azure Aegean Sea. Four special voyages will visit the Greek Isles, with cruises ranging from eight to 11 nights.

From late July through September, the ship will sail passengers to sought-after destinations in the British Isles, northern Europe, the Baltic, Iceland and Norwegian fjords.

Alaska, By Disney

The Disney Wonder will return to Alaska for the 2021 summer season to explore the region’s breathtaking natural vistas, glaciers and wildlife.

Departing from Vancouver, Canada, seven-night itineraries will visit Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Dawes Glacier. One nine-night Alaskan adventure will visit Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Juneau and Ketchikan. A special five-night cruise will travel to Dawes Glacier and Ketchikan.

Cruising the Caribbean

For many cruisers, nothing beats the Caribbean. Disney Cruise Line is gearing up for new sailings to tropical destinations in the Caribbean and Bahamas. Ranging from three- to nine-night sailings, the varied itineraries allow guests to experience unique island cultures, lounge on sunny beaches and immerse themselves in island living. Most itineraries include a stop at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Adventure Cruising with Disney

Adventures by Disney, a leader in family guided group vacations, also has new itineraries to enjoy. Highlights include a return to Alaska and a return to popular itineraries in northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

With Adventures by Disney, guests can book the ultimate Disney cruise experience on select sailings in Alaska and Europe. Throughout the voyage, knowledgeable Adventure Guides provide dedicated service both onboard and in port, as they lead guests on specially curated excursions, interactive activities and off-the-beaten-path adventures. Onboard the ship, guests enjoy unique experiences and premium amenities exclusive to Adventures by Disney, such as an intimate talkback session with Walt Disney Theatre cast members followed by a behind-the-scenes costume and prop activity.

Adventures by Disney also offers popular pre-cruise vacations in London; Barcelona, Spain; and Copenhagen, Denmark. These two- to three-night Escapes feature unforgettable experiences in iconic cities. Plus, activities like flamenco dancing, mosaic making and preparing local cuisine immerse families in the culture of each region.

What do your plans look like for Summer 2021? Let us know which trip from Disney Cruise Line you would book in the comments below!