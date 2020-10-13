fbpx

SEARCH

November Cruises Are No More
Cruise News
1087 views
1087 views

November Cruises Are No More

Evan Gove - October 12, 2020
173 Views
Evan Gove
October 13, 2020

Stay Connected with Your Favorite Cruise Friends

Whereby is a free service helping people connect during social distancing.

One of the most difficult parts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been social distancing. It’s vitally important to prevent the spread of the virus, but it’s challenging for everyone as we are naturally social beings. There’s been a ton of new technology aimed at connecting people in the past few months, but we’re using one that makes video conferencing for work or pleasure easier than ever before. 

Whereby is a free-to-use, secure platform for video conferencing relied upon by over 5.3 million monthly international users for communication through its online meeting rooms. Meet with up to four of your favorite cruise friends and family completely free and make sure you’re all on the same page when it comes to your next cruise vacation. There’s also a pro and business version with expanded access and features. 

What is Whereby? 

Not all video conferencing services are created equal. Some limit your time and make it difficult to access the platform via apps and other downloaded programs. Whereby simplifies the process by getting rid of downloaded apps or software and putting the whole platform right online for everyone to access with just a link from the organizer.

All you need is a device with an internet connection and a camera and you’re ready to go. You can even share your screen with others on the call to show them exactly which ship, itinerary and stateroom you’re going to book next.  There’s no need to register in advance or sign up for anything to access the call, simply click the link and you’re done! 

How have you been staying in touch with your fellow cruisers? Let us know in the comments below!

Let us know your comments!
##############
Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

The Latest

November Cruises Are No More
Cruise News
1087 views
1087 views

November Cruises Are No More

Evan Gove - October 12, 2020

The writing was on the wall, we just didn't want to read it.  Carnival Cruise Line, the last holdout for cruising in November, has officially cancelled all…

6,807Followers
979Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2020 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions