Stay Connected with Your Favorite Cruise Friends

One of the most difficult parts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been social distancing. It’s vitally important to prevent the spread of the virus, but it’s challenging for everyone as we are naturally social beings. There’s been a ton of new technology aimed at connecting people in the past few months, but we’re using one that makes video conferencing for work or pleasure easier than ever before.

Whereby is a free-to-use, secure platform for video conferencing relied upon by over 5.3 million monthly international users for communication through its online meeting rooms. Meet with up to four of your favorite cruise friends and family completely free and make sure you’re all on the same page when it comes to your next cruise vacation. There’s also a pro and business version with expanded access and features.

What is Whereby?

Not all video conferencing services are created equal. Some limit your time and make it difficult to access the platform via apps and other downloaded programs. Whereby simplifies the process by getting rid of downloaded apps or software and putting the whole platform right online for everyone to access with just a link from the organizer.

All you need is a device with an internet connection and a camera and you’re ready to go. You can even share your screen with others on the call to show them exactly which ship, itinerary and stateroom you’re going to book next. There’s no need to register in advance or sign up for anything to access the call, simply click the link and you’re done!

How have you been staying in touch with your fellow cruisers? Let us know in the comments below!