SEARCH

French Country Waterways Celebrates 35 Years of Cruising
Cruise News
137 views
137 views

French Country Waterways Celebrates 35 Years of Cruising

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 31, 2019
217 Views
January 31, 2019

Cruise with Your Favorites from Star Wars and Marvel

Disney Cruise Line

Over the past decade or so, the The Walt Disney Company has shelled out some serious coin for two of the biggest franchises in history: Star Wars and Marvel Comics. It was clear owning the movie rights for both was lucrative, but the world-wide entertainment company found other ways to expand the franchises through Disney Cruise Line’s Star Wars and Marvel Days at Sea for 2020.

Each cruise takes the best characters and events from each franchise and combines them with the fun and excitement of a Disney cruise. seven and five-night sailings combine the splendor of a Disney Cruise Line vacation with a special day at sea filled with unique character encounters, live shows and action-packed entertainment.

Star Wars Day at Sea

Join all your favorite heroes and villains, including Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2 on board Disney Fantasy  for week long sailings through the Caribbean. The cruise features a full day of Star Wars activities including live shows, Star Wars-themed family and kids’ activities, unique food and beverage and all your favorite merchandise.

RELATED: Theme Cruise: Star Wars at Sea

Marvel Day at Sea

Enter the Marvel Universe on board Disney Magic and experience the largest assembly of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains, including the recent addition of Captain Marvel, along with Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man and more. The cruise features an all-day entertainment lineup that includes live shows for the whole family, an extraordinary deck show, Marvel-themed activities for kids and families.

Disney Cruise Line

Marvel Day at Sea on the Disney Magic celebrates the adventures of the Marvel Universe’s mightiest Super Heroes and Super Villains in an epic day-long event: Marvel Day at Sea. The celebration combines the thrills of renowned Marvel comics, films and animated series to summon everyone’s inner Super Hero for the adventures that lie ahead during this unforgettable day at sea. (Chloe Rice, photographer)

RELATED: Marvel’s Mightiest Save the Day on Disney Cruise Line

Fans of any age will love the dedication and authenticity Disney Cruise Line practices to make each theme cruise a magical experience.

Have you ever been on a Disney theme cruise? Let us know what it was like in the comments below!

###############
Life-Size Monopoly New on Dream Cruises
Cruise News
590 views
590 views

Life-Size Monopoly New on Dream Cruises

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 21, 2019
Food and Dom Perignon Pairings on Oceania Cruises (VIDEO)
Cruise News
598 views
598 views

Food and Dom Perignon Pairings on Oceania Cruises (VIDEO)

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 21, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – January 18, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
539 views
539 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – January 18, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 18, 2019
Into the Forest on Crystal Cruises
Featured
573 views
573 views

Into the Forest on Crystal Cruises

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 17, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

French Country Waterways Celebrates 35 Years of Cruising
Cruise News
137 views
137 views

French Country Waterways Celebrates 35 Years of Cruising

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 31, 2019

Congratulations to French Country Waterways! What did you do for your 35th birthday? Imagine sipping a lovely glass of Bordeaux while actually in the famed wine region…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2018 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions