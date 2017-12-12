Star-Studded Line-Up for MSC Seaside Launch Ceremony

MSC Seaside Launch Ceremony to Feature a Star-Studded Line-Up

Cruise News – Dec. 12, 2017

MSC Seaside, which will be held December 21 at PortMiami. As part of the ceremony, MSC will welcome special guests and entertainment, Miami authorities, global media, and key partners from across the travel industry.

Headlining entertainment for the event will be international superstar Ricky Martin, who will perform some of his most popular hits. Renowned for bringing Latin music to the forefront of popular music, Ricky Martin is a worldwide star who has recorded in many languages, and truly encompasses the international spirit of MSC Cruises and the city of Miami.

Also taking to the stage will be world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli, whose dazzling classical career has taken him all over the world, including performances for four U.S. presidents, three popes, the British royal family, and several prime ministers.

Making a guest appearance at the event will be Miami football legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who played for the Miami Dolphins for 17 years. MSC Cruises signed a partnership with the Miami Dolphins in October of this year, becoming the official cruise line for the team and further strengthening its relationship with the South Florida community. (Fans and guests will have the chance to experience the Miami Dolphins at sea and meet team alumni on a themed cruise aboard MSC Seaside in 2018.)

In charge of it all will be actor and popular American TV host Mario Lopez, who will serve as the master of ceremonies for the evening. Lopez will welcome guests to the star-lit festivities on MSC’s “Blue Carpet,” where celebrities will give interviews, take photographs, and meet the crowds. Lopez will then take to the stage to host the evening’s entertainment.

An MSC Cruises’ naming ceremony would not be complete without the ship’s godmother, Sophia Loren, who has played the leading role in this time-honored tradition since 2003. As one of the most celebrated Italian actresses of our time, the glamorous Sophia Loren will christen the ship with a ribbon cutting and officially name MSC Seaside.

MSC Seaside’s revolutionary design is inspired by the architecture and lifestyle of Miami. The ship will offer world-class entertainment, a range of international dining concepts, a gorgeous spa, outstanding facilities for families, a private yacht club (MSC Yacht Club), modern details, and expansive outdoor spaces.

To follow the event live, visit MSC Cruises’ Facebook page.

Photos: MSC Cruises, MSC Cruises/Max Ballanti, MSC Cruises