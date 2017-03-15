Star Pride heads to Manhattan, Boston, and Beyond

Windstar Cruises has announced all-new itineraries, the luxury small-ship line’s first to New York City and the Canada/New England region.

Beginning in summer 2018, motor yacht Star Pride will sail 9- to 16-day voyages into and out of Manhattan, with stops in New England coastal towns and visits to Boston, Newport, the Canadian Maritimes, Quebec City, and Montreal. The ship will first arrive in New York City on a cruise from Iceland. Along the way, guests can experience the brilliance of fall foliage, sample seafood in the trendiest restaurants of Portland, Maine, or look for rare beluga whales in Saguenay Fjord.

“New York is a city of legendary over-achievers, and we have every intention of over delivering on our brand’s New England and Canada experiences, including our maiden call to Manhattan with Star Pride,” says Windstar President John Delaney. “New York is one of our major markets, a key gateway, and one of the world’s great destination cities in its own right.”