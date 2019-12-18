Spending the Day at Atlantis in the Bahamas

When cruising to Nassau in the Bahamas, spending the day at Atlantis is one of the most popular cruise excursions for guests – and with good reason! The Atlantis Paradise Island Resort is a destination in itself that offers hours of entertainment for people of all ages. With over 14 lagoons, 50,000 aquatic animals, and around eight million gallons of ocean water, there is so much to see and do during a visit to the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas and so much to experience during your time in Nassau!

Here are a few of the highlights of activities and adventures that you have to look forward to while spending the day at The Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas during your cruise to the Bahamas.

Top Things to do at The Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas

The Aquaventure Water Park – This unique attraction covers 141-acres and is home to 11 pools, a fun-filled water-play fort, 20 different swimming areas, and many exciting water slides. Enjoy a leisurely cruise in The Current, a mile-long lazy river ride that explores hidden rapids and other exciting surprises along the way. Take a heart-stopping ride on the Serpent, a 5-story corkscrew slide that ends in tubes that are surrounded by a shark-filled lagoon! Or start a friendly competition on The Challenger slide, and race on the two side-by-side slides to see who can reach the bottom first. So much water park fun at Atlantis to enjoy! The Dig – Embark on an adventure through the lost city of Atlantis at The Dig, an amazing underwater world through tunnels, streets, exhibits, and habitats with tropical fish and opportunities for viewing marine life up close. The Dig features Pacific Ocean Lionfish, iridescent jellyfish, Moray Eels, and other various brightly colored tropical fish. Visit the interactive touch tank aquarium for interaction with the conch, starfish, sea urchins, and crabs, for an unforgettable experience with marine life of all kinds. Perfect for folks of all ages. A Variety of Activities Await at Atlantis – In addition to the fun-filled opportunities to spend some time at the resort in the water, at the beach, and interacting with marine animals, Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas also offers day-guests who visit from their cruise ships world-class on-site shopping, a complimentary movie theater, tennis, golf, a fitness center, and urban day spa for your vacation pleasure. Spending the day at the Atlantis Resort will definitely be a highlight of your cruise to the Bahamas. Dolphin Cay – Spend the day exploring Dolphin Cay, one of the largest and most advanced marine-mammal habitats in the world, as well as the Caribbean’s premier marine animal rehabilitation facility. Experience the adventure of a lifetime where you can have up close and personal interactions with dolphins and stingrays, become a trainer for the afternoon or discover a whole new, unique world when you experience snorkeling the waters of the Ruins at Atlantis. Guests also have the chance to relax on Dolphin Cay’s private beach with beach-side service as you watch the playful dolphins in the water just a few feet away.

RELATED: Cruise & Stay: The Bahamas

There is so much to see and do at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas that you may find yourself booking another cruise just to visit again! From the Aquaventure Water Park and swimming with dolphins to a day of pampering at the world-class spa or an adventure at The Dig – there is truly something for everyone at Atlantis Resort during your cruise to the Bahamas!