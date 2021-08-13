South Florida Brightline Train Scheduled to Return in November

South Florida’s high-speed rail system has a date for their return to operation! Brightline and President Patrick Goddard announced its plans to resume service in South Florida starting in November of this year. The train service hasn’t operated since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The company also outlined Brightline’s multiple service enhancements and investments, including new construction, investments in corridor infrastructure and safety, COVID protocols, community engagement, and, as the company looks to resume, the implementation of a recruitment plan that will add 200 jobs in South Florida.

“We are thrilled to be gearing up to welcome guests back aboard Brightline,” said Goddard. “Over the last few months, we’ve made upgrades to our guest experience and made significant strides in construction. Our goal remains the same, to take cars off the road while offering the most convenient way to travel in South Florida and a guest-first experience.”

New Health and Safety Features

The train service was busy during their pause in operation as well, hiring a Chief Health Officer (CHO), Dr. Timothy McCormick, a licensed physician with more than 25 years of experience in public health and occupational medicine. Dr. McCormick will provide medical expertise and guidance for the implementation of operations, corporate and construction practices.

The train service will require all crew to be fully vaccinated prior to their return. The company has identified and will implement a series of COVID protocols, including an almost-touchless transportation system. Safety measures include increased cleaning, pre-packaged foods, touchless bathrooms, cashless payment and electronic tickets. Crew and guests will be required to wear masks in stations and on board all trains. The private four-person tables on board the train also have new plexiglass dividers for social distancing purposes.

According to the train service, over the next year, Brightline will invest more than $6.5 million in safety enhancements. The company is also in the process of building expansion stations in Aventura and Boca Raton. Construction to Orlando has surpassed the halfway point and is on target to be complete by the end of 2022.

New Jobs for South Florida

Brightline resuming service also means new jobs for South Florida; 200 to be exact.

“Brightline is building a modern, career friendly work environment and we are dedicated to developing a team that is diverse, inclusive and representative of the communities we serve,” said Goddard. “Our service-oriented culture is designed to give guests the most pleasurable experience in travel, and we are excited to deliver on that promise again.”

Have you used the Brighline train to get to your ship in Miami or Fort Lauderdale? Let us know in the comments below!