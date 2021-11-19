Sophia Loren Presides Over MSC Seashore Naming Ceremony

Click on the icons below to share this post









After a day of exploring both a brand new cruise ship and a private island paradise in the Bahamas, guests sailing on board MSC Seashore still had one thing to look forward to; the very first naming ceremony for a cruise ship to be held at a private island and the chance to catch a glimpse of Hollywood royalty, the ship’s Godmother, Sophia Loren.

In attendance were members of the Aponte family of MSC Group as well as Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, CEO Gianni Onorato, President of MSC Cruises USA Rubén Rodríguez and a number of other executives and VIP guests.

Rubén Rodríguez commented on the importance of the occasion and gave a bright outlook on the future.

“Today is a truly special day for us. MSC Seashore is yet another example of us bringing our newest, most innovative ships to the U.S. market. It’s also special because we are naming her at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, our breath-taking private island committed to the restoration of marine resources and the ongoing conservation of marine life. We are excited to showcase Miami’s newest ship and our unique marine reserve in the Bahamas to our travel partners, government officials, friends and special guests. These are both key examples of our large investments to drive rapid growth in the U.S., in addition to expanding access to MSC Cruises with a new homeport in Port Canaveral and construction of a new state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami. We look forward to welcoming more guests to explore new destinations, discover new cultures and connect with new people.”

Themes throughout the night echoed the commitment MSC has towards sustainability, the close relationship between MSC’s cruise and cargo divisions and MSC’s commitment to giving back through their MSC Foundation charity all around the world.

After the speakers had finished, the ship’s officers entered the theater and took their place on stage for the grand finale. Accompanied by Captain Giuseppe Galano, Sophia Loren took the stage to a thunderous applause and the tune of Zoo Be Zoo Be Zoo from her 1961 movie The Millionairess. Then, as the room counted down from five, they cut the ribbon, sending the bottle of champagne cascading into the bow.

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a special Gala Dinner to commemorate the occasion. Guests enjoyed some unique menu items like Crispy Kataifi Tiger Shrimp and Imam Bayildi while others opted for the traditional lobster tail and filet mignon.

After dinner, things really heated up when Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and three-time Grammy Award-winner Nile Rodgers and his band Chic took to the Swarovski crystal atrium and absolutely rocked the ship!