Silversea Cruises Travels Inland for Adventures

Cruise News – Oct. 18, 2017

Ultra-luxury line Silversea Cruises is unlocking “uncharted territories” with a new set of adventurous sea-plus-land trips, showing guests such remarkable destinations as Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, Namibia’s Skeleton Coast, the Umaid Bhawan Palace in India, Bolivia’s dramatic Tunupa Volcano, Tibet’s Tashilhunpo Monastery, and others.

The “Couture Collection” is aimed at pre- and post-cruise journeys far from the coastlines that combine elegance with authentic beauty. For instance, the White Desert & South Pole journey includes a flight across Antarctica on a Gulfstream jet and two nights at a five-star hotel in Cape Town … while the Outback Australia journey includes a private helicopter excursion to Cascade Gorge, a gala astronomy dinner, and “glamping” luxury tent accommodations at Bullo River Station.

The 5- to 11-day adventures, limited to small groups, have been designed by Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s Vice President Strategic Development Expedition and Experiences, a Cape Town native who travels the world seeking new experiences. Prices for the luxury cruise extensions average $34,000 per guest.

Photo: Gabriele Galimberti/Silversea Cruises