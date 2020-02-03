If you enjoy shopping…and getting a deal while doing it…you are going to love to shop ‘til you drop in St. Thomas. This duty-free port in the U.S Virgin Islands is truly a shopper’s paradise and offers cruise ship guests the experience of a lifetime as they stroll along the island’s streets to browse the unique stores, local open-air markets, eclectic gift shops, colorful local art galleries, discounted jewelers, and other interesting dockside shops and delicious eateries in port. There are so many wonderful stores and vendors to choose from, it’s a good idea to get your day of shopping in St. Thomas started early so you won’t miss a thing!

“Must-Have’ Items from Beautiful St. Thomas

As you may have heard from your cruise director, not only is St. Thomas is a great shopping destination, but there are some things that visitors of the island just must purchase when they shop at this bustling port.

Some of the top souvenirs for those visiting St. Thomas include:

Diamonds, Jewelry, and Watches

Caribbean Rum

Shipwreck Coins

Local Art and Crafts

Where to Shop in St. Thomas

Cruise visitors are in luck, as some of the best shopping in St. Thomas is located along the harbor in Charlotte Amalie, right by the cruise ship dock. This allows guests of the island to take a leisurely stroll and choose from shopping centers, art galleries, quirky shops, and even an outdoor marketplace with handmade goods, for your day of shopping in the port of St. Thomas.

Not only is exploring the local shops a great way to find unique trinkets to remind you of your time in the Virgin Islands, but it also gives you an up-close and personal lesson about the island’s history and culture from the local artisans in the market. Here are some of the most popular places to shop ‘til you drop in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Best Shopping in St. Thomas

Havensight Mall – Located near the West Indian Company dock, Havensight Mall is the closest and largest shopping area to the cruise ships on St. Thomas. With over 100 duty-free shops and boutiques, this popular shopping destination is a ‘must-shop’ when in port for the day. Popular stores include Little Switzerland for designer and name brand jewelry and watches, Caribbean Surf offers beachwear and snorkel gear, Boolchand’s is known for its cameras and electronics, and St. John’s Fragrance Company has great deals on your favorite perfumes. While at Havensight Mall in St. Thomas, grab lunch at the infamous Senor Frogs for a cold beer and a delicious snack in a festive atmosphere where there is always something exciting happening! (Don’t forget to buy someone special one of their popular t-shirts!)

The Shops at Yacht Haven Grande – Located just a short walk from the cruise ship dock in Charlotte Amalie, Yacht Haven Grande offers upscale waterfront shopping and includes a yacht marina, condos, restaurants, and over 40 high-end shopping boutiques. This is the place in St. Thomas to find designer brands like Coach, Gucci, Max Azria, and Bulgari. Other popular stores include BeBe, Cache, White House Black Market, other swimwear and souvenir shops. Stop in the Fresh Bistro for a true Caribbean lunch with delicious local seafood and Island favorites.

Crown Bay Center – Conveniently located near the cruise docks, this Charlotte Amalie shopping center has everything a cruise ship guest could want! Once a U.S. Naval Base in the 1940s, the Crown Bay Center is now a welcoming gateway to St. Thomas. Shoppers will find Diamonds International, Del Sol, 340 Bookstore, Spice Isle, LaRosa Swimwear, and more. In addition, cruisers will find a variety of dining options, open-air market vendors, and live entertainment! Stop in Bushwackers for a frozen concoction, a casual lunch, or to test your luck at the casino slots and games.

Market Square – Also located in Charlotte Amalie, Market Square is the place to go if you are looking for local art, crafts, and vendors. This open-air market is a wonderful way to experience the local Caribbean culture. Have fun haggling with local vendors on the price for fresh produce, a Moko Jumbie Doll, or a painting from a local artist and take home a piece of the Caribbean to remember your cruise to St. Thomas.

No matter what you are looking for during your day of shopping in St. Thomas, you are certain to find unique shops, eclectic boutiques, open-air markets, and dazzling jewelry stores…all with amazing duty-free deals for you! Combine this with the delicious dining opportunities and beautiful, tropical ambiance, and you are in for an amazing day of shopping in St. Thomas, USVI.

-Vicki S.