Second Ship to Sail Daily to the Bahamas from Palm Beach

Cruise News – Feb. 20, 2018

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the only line with a two-night cruise departing year-round from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida, announced a new ship, Grand Classica, will join Grand Celebration, to begin sailing on April 13, 2018. The two ships expect to carry approximately 500,000 passengers annually to Freeport, Bahamas. The cruise line also revealed details of the new ship including dining, entertainment, bars and lounges, and other amenities.

“Grand Classica complements Grand Celebration nicely,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “There are several additional public spaces, so we are excited to add some new offerings, as well as bring all the popular outlets that we have on Grand Celebration for consistency with our guests.”

Grand Classica underwent a major refurbishment in 2014, and in October 2017, a comprehensive dry dock took place to improve systems and infrastructure, complemented with refurbishments and improvements.

With 10 passenger decks, the 52,900 gross-ton, 1,680-guest Grand Classica features accommodation options that include staterooms and suites, junior suites, oceanview, and inside. The ship also boasts a Central Atrium and deck names that reflect the islands of the Bahamas such as Bimini Deck and Abacos Deck. Guests will find a wide range of eight dining options, as well as live entertainment, a large casino, two pools, and more. Other amenities include a conference center; a spa, fitness center, and salon; a kid’s club for ages 3 to 17; a shopping plaza; an Internet lounge and card room; and a photo gallery.

Reservations for Grand Classica open today with a special Buy-One, Get-One Free booking offer. The two ships offer 2-night getaways any day of the week with daily departures that also add the option for a Cruise & Resort Stay, with guests able to add any number of nights at a Grand Bahama Island hotel.