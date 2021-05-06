Seabourn to Set Sail in July

They say that good things come to those who wait and after a year of pandemic patience GREAT things are happening for lovers of ultra-luxury cruising. Starting in July, Seabourn Cruise Line is resuming cruises with the Seabourn Ovation sailing in Greece and the Seabourn Odyssey navigating the tropical dreamscape of the deep Caribbean.

The yacht like characteristics of these vessels exude exemplary elegance and style, once again providing an opportunity to live the high life at sea level. Known for their all inclusive style of cruising, these exceptional itineraries visit alluring destinations and islands that dreams are made of.

Luxury Cruising from Barbados

Starting and ending in Barbados, the Seabourn Odyssey explores the pastoral exoticism of the Caribbean on a virtual aquatic pathway through unspoiled islands. An itinerary to the British Virgin Island of Jost Van Dyke, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Dominica and St. Lucia fulfills seven days of pampered indulgence. On alternate weeks other ports are added including Tortola, Antigua, Dominica and Grenada allowing for the option of back to back cruises.

For adventures into the wonders of the Aegean, the Seabourn Ovation sails from Athens on 7 and 14 day itineraries. The beauty of the Acropolis, museums, the bustling Plaka district and the ancient treasures of Athens are just the beginning of these epic journeys. Marvel at the photogenic white washed villages clinging to the cliffs of Crete and Mykonos. Wander through a labyrinth of passageways or relax at a sidewalk cafe portside. In Cyprus, enjoy the beaches, castles and mountain villages and in Rhodes visit the Palace of the Grand Masters. Escape the crowds in quaint Nafplion or Patmos and explore the sights of the sea from lofty Santorini.

The Seabourn Identity

It’s not only the exciting itineraries that make these cruises appealing, it’s the signature services and amenities that differentiate Seabourn from mainstream cruising.

You will immediately sense the private club like ambiance, embellished with among the highest space per guest ratio.

Start the cruise with welcome champagne and the complimentary in-suite minibar, fully stocked with your favorite beverages. Savor open seating, world class dining in multiple venues with menus inspired by the genius of Thomas Keller.

The exclusive Marina Day is put into action as the aft portion of the ship morphs into a private marina by lowering a sports platform into the water. Enjoy complimentary water sports. paddle boards, banana boats and even water skiing for a day of invigorating activity.

The signature “Caviar in the Surf” beach bbq is an invitation to soak up the beach, enjoy a lavish bbq lunch and music, topped off by uniformed staff serving caviar and champagne from a surfboard bar placed in the turquoise sea.

Don’t Miss Seabourn Venture

Although the company currently boasts the youngest fleet of vessels in the industry, in December the company is entering the world of expedition cruising with the launch of the new Seabourn Venture. Expounding on their culinary excellence the vessel will feature 8 dining area featuring cuisine inspired by the world the ship explores. Two custom designed submarines will explore the underwater world and kayaks are provided to fully engage with the surroundings.

A winter voyage to the Norwegian Arctic coordinates the opportunity to witness the Northern Lights as well as dogsledding, and snowshoe experiences. Later cruises will visit the Amazon and Antarctica. This purpose-built expedition ship employs advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability and comfort in the rugged expanses of the globe.

Elegant and refined yet casual and relaxed, cruising with Seabourn evokes a style that sets itself apart from larger cruise vessels. Regardless of which ship you choose, when and where you go, the sentiment of privilege creeps in with round the clock pampered service, a hallmark of the company’s esteemed reputation.