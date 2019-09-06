Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review

fbpx

SEARCH

Cruise Deal of the Week – September 6, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
60 views
60 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – September 6, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 6, 2019

Seabourn Ovation

Designed and decorated from top to bottom by famed hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany, Seabourn Ovation gives off private yacht vibes and includes one of the largest art collections at sea.

Feet
Decks
Launched
Guests

Overview

The pinnacle of luxury is a great way to describe one of the newest ships from Seabourn. At just 600 passengers, Seabourn Ovation offers a vacation experience far beyond what you’ll find on board cruise ships with thousands of vacationers.

Fantastic cuisine, luxury accommodations and impeccable service are what set this cruise ship apart from the behemoth cruise ships sailing today.  

Porthole Cruise Magazine Overall Rating
4.3/5

Our ship ratings are compiled by cruise and travel experts with firsthand knowledge of each ship.

A staple of any Seabourn cruise is high quality fare throughout the day. Each restaurant is included with the price of the cruise so there’s no upcharge for enjoying The Grill by Thomas Keller. A high-end steakhouse featuring creations by Chef Thomas Keller, The Grill is known for tableside preparation. The Grill has all the standard chophouse fare to start, like Caesar salads, gulf prawn cocktails, or a steaming bowl of New England clam chowder. Don’t miss out on the lobster thermidor or a “true” rib-eye with beef sourced from Snake River Farms. Our advice? Always get the creamed spinach on the side. Chef Keller personally attended to the wine list for a perfect pairing of food and vino.

A new dining concept on board Seabourn Ovation called Earth & Ocean allows passengers to taste their way around the world while enjoying poolside al fresco dining. Created in collaboration with Chef Anton Egger, Earth & Ocean features imaginative dishes served à la cart. The menu is sophisticated and combines unique flavor combinations to each guest’s liking.

At The Colonnade, enjoy casual breakfasts and lunches during the day and bistro-style dinners in the evenings. Another Chef Keller inspired eatery, The Colonnade serves classic American fare made to be shared and enjoyed to the fullest.

The most unique feature of Seabourn Ovation is its impressive art collection. Curated by London-based ArtLink, Ovation’s collection is 1,600 pieces strong and represents the work of 120 emerging artists from around the world. Themes include different climate zones, flora and fauna, habitats, and the world as seen by imaginary travelers. And it’s not just paintings. There are sculptures, ceramics, and glassworks, many cleverly paired so your eye wanders from flat to 3-D.

The pool area is already as plush as you’d find at any top-end resort, and the preferred spot for socializing on a warm day. The Retreat is a special area where guests who want even more of a good thing can rent a fancy private cabana. Built around a large hot tub, these shaded open-air spaces are equipped with a daybed, TV, dining area, and minibar, with an attendant assigned to cater to your every whim, including pours of Bollinger Champagne and helpings of Sterling Caviar.

Passengers enjoying The Club and the Observation Lounge, both with an updated contemporary look, can sip drinks created by celebrity mixologist Brian van Flandern. There’s also a fitness center and Seabourn’s Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil. The spa features Mindful Living Coaches who are certified in both yoga and meditation so guests can enrich themselves in both body and mind.  

Unlike large ships, every room on board Seabourn Ovation is a suite outfitted with only the best of the best. It’s hard to sail on board Seabourn Ovation and not feel like royalty each time you fall into bed at night. 

Each guest on board the ship enjoys a spacious oceanfront suite with a glass door leading to a private veranda. There’s a walk-in closet and marble bathroom with a shower, tub, and botanical Molton Brown bath products developed specially for Seabourn. Wintergarden Suite guests lounge in their own glass-enclosed solarium with tub and daybed. 

In the Signature Suites, there’s as much room to play indoors as out, with extraordinarily large verandas so you’re never far from a spectacular oceanview.

Seabourn hosts lectures by authors, diplomats, and other luminaries as part of the line’s extraordinary Seabourn Conversations enrichment program. Guests can also participate in activities like trivia, which is a staple of cruising on Seabourn’s ships. Enrichment is a large part of the programming on board Seabourn Ovation, so activities, lectures, and excursions are geared towards enhancing each guest’s knowledge of the world around them.

 Other activities and special entertainment areas include:

  • The Card Room
  • The Shops
  • Seabourn Square
  • The Casino
  • The Grand Salon
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review

©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions