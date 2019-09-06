Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review

The most unique feature of Seabourn Ovation is its impressive art collection. Curated by London-based ArtLink, Ovation’s collection is 1,600 pieces strong and represents the work of 120 emerging artists from around the world. Themes include different climate zones, flora and fauna, habitats, and the world as seen by imaginary travelers. And it’s not just paintings. There are sculptures, ceramics, and glassworks, many cleverly paired so your eye wanders from flat to 3-D.
The pool area is already as plush as you’d find at any top-end resort, and the preferred spot for socializing on a warm day. The Retreat is a special area where guests who want even more of a good thing can rent a fancy private cabana. Built around a large hot tub, these shaded open-air spaces are equipped with a daybed, TV, dining area, and minibar, with an attendant assigned to cater to your every whim, including pours of Bollinger Champagne and helpings of Sterling Caviar.
Passengers enjoying The Club and the Observation Lounge, both with an updated contemporary look, can sip drinks created by celebrity mixologist Brian van Flandern. There’s also a fitness center and Seabourn’s Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil. The spa features Mindful Living Coaches who are certified in both yoga and meditation so guests can enrich themselves in both body and mind.