Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review

A staple of any Seabourn cruise is high quality fare throughout the day. Each restaurant is included with the price of the cruise so there’s no upcharge for enjoying The Grill by Thomas Keller. A high-end steakhouse featuring creations by Chef Thomas Keller, The Grill is known for tableside preparation. The Grill has all the standard chophouse fare to start, like Caesar salads, gulf prawn cocktails, or a steaming bowl of New England clam chowder. Don’t miss out on the lobster thermidor or a “true” rib-eye with beef sourced from Snake River Farms. Our advice? Always get the creamed spinach on the side. Chef Keller personally attended to the wine list for a perfect pairing of food and vino.

A new dining concept on board Seabourn Ovation called Earth & Ocean allows passengers to taste their way around the world while enjoying poolside al fresco dining. Created in collaboration with Chef Anton Egger, Earth & Ocean features imaginative dishes served à la cart. The menu is sophisticated and combines unique flavor combinations to each guest’s liking.

At The Colonnade, enjoy casual breakfasts and lunches during the day and bistro-style dinners in the evenings. Another Chef Keller inspired eatery, The Colonnade serves classic American fare made to be shared and enjoyed to the fullest.