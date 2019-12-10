Luxury is a benchmark that every cruise ship touts to some degree in the launch of a new vessel. With new ships being introduced at a breakneck pace, innovation is of utmost importance and the ritzy new Scenic Eclipse meets every aspect of discriminating criteria, defining what a 6 star classification means: Billionaire style yacht cruising for the non-billionaire.

The recent reveal of this palace of nautical pleasure has been a long awaited event but the end result shows that good things, or better said, great things take time. This haven of decadence displays what really matters, making it the talk of the cruise world.

Scenic Eclipse Takes Luxury Seriously

We’ve all heard the narrative before about glamorous suites with private verandas, lounge areas, butler service, stocked mini- bars, Illy coffee machines, air purification systems and in-suite dining service and this floating lady of the sea is no exception but takes it up a notch offering Spa Suites with up to 560 sq. feet of exclusivity, featuring double sized Philippe Starck spa baths overlooking a private veranda, steam shower with light therapy and complimentary spa treatment and laundry service.

She makes an even bigger splash with her 1000+ square foot Panorama Suite category that sports a private spacious terrace replete with sun loungers, separate lounge and dining area, steam shower, dual vanity with VIP amenities, priority shore excursion selections and priority dining in the speciality restaurants…And don’t even get me started talking about the sumptuous Penthouse Suites!

Hungry for more?

If you can tear yourself away from the bliss of your personal compound, the onboard culinary scene is an unforgettable journey for the senses. Alternative dining venues have become standard in cruising, but offering ten different dining experiences on a ship with a maximum capacity of 228 pampered guests is unheard of. Savor the tradition of fine dining in the p main p restaurant or Asian fusion, Sushi or the preparation showmanship of Teppanyaki in Koko’s. Contemporary French dining is featured in Lumiere along with its popular Champagne bar or if you lean towards casual, the poolside Yacht Club or Azure Bar & Cafe serve up tempting delights. For gastronomy buffs, the exclusive Chef’s Table features top tier degustation dining.

But wait… There’s More!

You want an indulgent spa? Got it! Want a yoga studio? Yep! Gym? Of course! Entertainment? Always! All-Inclusive? Absolutely! Exploring destinations like Antarctica, The Arctic and destinations in between? Yes, yes and yes!

OK, so the ship is great with its contemporary beauty on full display in and out, but what makes it different? For starters this isn’t just a cruise to the remote corners of the globe. This is an expedition of discovery and adventure that comes with an experienced team of naturalist guides and an engaging enrichment program that delves into the destinations visited. What other ship can you sail on that reaches for the clouds with two helicopters onboard, its very own submarine and a fleet of kayaks and zodiacs for seaside exploration?

I have an arsenal of things to share with this short preview of Scenic Eclipse, but what fun would it be to fire off every single detail before you have a chance to sail. I’m saving enticing details for another installment of this adventure of a lifetime. Remember what I said? Great things take time.

-Steve Leland