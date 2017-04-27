Savvy Shopper: Jamaica

In the Bag

How to be a savvy shopper when your ship calls on Jamaica.

By Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon

The word “Jamaica” means “land of wood and water,” but you’ll find much more than carvings and coconut water in the Caribbean’s largest English-speaking country. From kids’ clothes to colorful canvases, the irie island’s got the goods — and we’ve got the scoop on which ones you should seek out.

Blue Mountain Coffee Candle

Coffee cultivated in Jamaica’s Blue Mountains is considered among the finest in the world, selling for around $60 a pound. This luminary delivers the scent without the spend, filling the room with its distinctive and energizing fragrance. StarfishOils.com

Callaloo Designs

Find sundresses, kids’ clothes, bags, and home accessories made from riotously colorful fabrics embellished with sequins and beads at Callaloo’s Treasure Beach boutique and gift shops island-wide. Callaloo-Jam.com

Galavant Jewelry

Rep the 876 (Jamaica’s area code) in style with….

Photo: Touched by VLS