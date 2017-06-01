Royal Caribbean to Offer Total Solar Eclipse Cruise

Cruise News – Jun. 1, 2017

Royal Caribbean International has announced its perfect solution for thrill seekers to experience the “Great American Eclipse,” as it hosts an out-of-this-world, 7-night Caribbean sailing on Oasis of the Seas that will cruise to the optimal spot at sea for guests to witness the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017.

The Total Eclipse Cruise will feature a viewing party with a live concert performed by a major headliner (to be revealed at a later date); other eclipse-themed activities, including dance parties, trivia, enrichment lectures, interactive science fun for kids; and themed cocktails and dishes such as a Cosmic Cosmo, Planetary Punch, and Moon Pie.

The optimal viewing area along the eclipse’s path stretches across the country from Oregon to South Carolina before passing over the Atlantic Ocean. On this trajectory, the sun will be entirely covered by the moon, and a moment this unique deserves an equally impressive experience.

“We’re set to take vacationers on an unprecedented experience that is nearly a century in the making,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. “A total solar eclipse hasn’t crossed the entire U.S. since 1918, and with many of our ships sailing to the Caribbean along the projected path, the stars aligned. Oasis of the Seas will have the vantage point of the century and an unforgettable celebration out at sea that adventurers won’t want to miss.”

The 7-night Total Eclipse Cruise aboard Oasis of the Seas will set sail on August 20, 2017, from Orlando (Port Canaveral), Florida, and visit Eastern Caribbean ports of Phillipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Nassau, Bahamas.

Seven other Royal Caribbean ships (Allure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Empress of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and Majesty of the Seas) will be sailing the Caribbean during the total solar eclipse on August 21, on itineraries ranging from 3 to 9 nights, offering guests extraordinary partial views of the phenomenon to make for a memorable experience.

Photos: Royal Caribbean International