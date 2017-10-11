Royal Caribbean Reveals Features for Symphony of the Seas

Cruise News – Oct. 11, 2017

Royal Caribbean International has announced onboard features for its upcoming Symphony of the Seas, which debuts in April 2018. And while the ship will feature a host of signature favorites — including the Rising Tide Bar, Bionic Bar, Johnny Rockets, Izumi, Wonderland, Jamie’s Italian, 150 Central Park, a zipline, Flowrider surf simulator, and Ultimate Abyss slide — she will also introduce some new highlights for dining, entertainment, and family features:

Ultimate Family Suite

This 1,346-square-foot, two-level suite sleeps up to eight people and includes two bedrooms; a slide from the kid’s bedroom to the living room below; a floor-to-ceiling LEGO wall, an air-hockey table, and hidden nooks for chilling; a separate 3D movie theater-style TV room complete with a popcorn machine and multiple gaming systems; a 212-square-foot wraparound balcony with a bumper pool table, a climbing experience, a full-size whirlpool; and a personal Royal Genie to take care of guests’ needs.

“Family is key and core to our market,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, adding that it’s not just about the kids, it’s about the parents and grandparents as well. Bayley emphasized the amount of interactive family features and activities that will be found aboard Symphony of the Seas.

Frictionless Arrival

An all-new mobile embarkation process debuts on Symphony of the Seas, allowing passengers to check-in without the standard lines and counters. The new process will leverage a combination of facial recognition, bar codes, and beacons to make boarding fast and frictionless. Guests will check-in via Royal Caribbean’s new mobile app, uploading their security “selfie” to create their onboard account from the comfort of home, and, upon arrival, guests will go through a security screening and then head straight to their stateroom where their key will be waiting.

New Eats

New dining venues on Symphony of the Seas will include Hooked, a casual New England–style seafood restaurant in the Solarium, which Bayley said will be a totally rebuilt space looking out to the ocean. Hooked will focus on fresh seafood, a robust raw bar, and oysters shucked to order. Also new will be the open-air El Loco Fresh, which will be located in the Sports Zone and serve fresh Mexican fare such as made-to-order tacos, burritos, and guacamole.

New Entertainment

An all-new Broadway musical at sea, Hairspray, is back by popular demand aboard Symphony of the Seas (the at-sea musical originally debuted on Oasis of the Seas in 2009), along with Flight, an original historical comedy about air travel, HiRo aqua show for high-diving and acrobatics, 1977 ice-skating show that brings guests to London for a royal Crown Jewel heist, and a new puzzle break experience.

State-of-the-art technology and special effects will also transform Studio B into the world’s largest laser tag arena where guests will gear up for an epic glow-in-the-dark laser tag experience.

“The plan is to raise the bar with even more immersive shows and more interaction with guests,” said Bayley, again stressing the focus on family activities, which also can be found at the new Playmakers sports bar and arcade, which will span the length of the Boardwalk, and Sugar Beach candy and ice-cream shop, also on the Boardwalk.

The 25th ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet, Symphony of the Seas will set sail in April 2018 from Barcelona to kick off a summer season in the Mediterranean, calling on ports in Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Provence, France; and Florence/Pisa, Rome and Naples, Italy. Beginning in November, the ship will homeport in Miami, her year-round home, sailing 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages from the brand-new state-of-the-art Terminal A at PortMiami, which is currently under construction.

Photos: Royal Caribbean International