Royal Caribbean Begins Construction, Names New Ship Spectrum of the Seas

Cruise News – Aug. 16, 2017

Royal Caribbean International marked the official start of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, by cutting the first piece of steel for its new Quantum Ultra ship. The line also announced that the new ship will officially be named Spectrum of the Seas.

Set to debut in 2019, Spectrum of the Seas will be the next evolution of the cruise line’s groundbreaking and high-tech Quantum class of ships, which places Spectrum of the Seas in a new class of her own. The Quantum Ultra ship will be designed specifically for guests in China and the Asia-Pacific region, and will feature cutting-edge and unprecedented experiences and amenities.

“Today is a very special day in the development of our new Quantum Ultra ship, Spectrum of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Spectrum will be another giant leap forward in vessel design and guest experiences that will provide travelers with ample opportunities to create unforgettable memories.”

Photo: Royal Caribbean International