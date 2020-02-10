Chocolates again this year? Trust us, nobody wants that, or flowers or another necklace for that matter. What they want for Valentine’s Day is the vacation of a lifetime at one of the most beautiful and romantic resorts on planet Earth. We picked out a few of the best around the world so you can say “I love you” like you mean it this year! Check out our picks for the top 5 most romantic resorts for your Valentine!

Jade Mountain, St. Lucia

The Caribbean island of St. Lucia is perhaps the most recognizable of the all thanks to two volcanic mountains known as “pitons” which burst forth from the ocean on the island’s Southeastern edge. Stunning views of the pitons can be found at Jade Mountain Resort, some of the most luxurious accommodations on the island.

An adults-only retreat offering a number of unique vacation packages for vacationers, newlyweds or anyone looking to live in the lap of luxury. Rooms, called “sanctuaries” are outfitted with infinity pools, open-walled architecture, canopy beds, whirlpools, butler service and just about everything else you’d expect at a high end resort. The resort sits higher up in the mountains for spectacular views while still offering close access to Anse Chastanet Beach below.

The resort offers wedding and honeymoon packages which include a number of romantic perks and services like couples spa treatment, private dinner accommodations, sunset cruises and more. According to the Jade Mountain Resort website: The very essence of Jade Mountain is the celebration of life and love. We love the sound of that! Jade Mountain was even named Best Caribbean Hotel for 2020 by Porthole Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff!

Mykonos Grand Hotel & Resort

Is there anywhere on Earth more romantic than the Mediterranean? Gorgeous islands surrounded by crystal clear water and plenty of sunlight all year round. On the Greek island of Mykonos, romance is found in abundance, particularly at The Mykonos Grand Hotel & Resort. Nestled along Shirley Valentine Beach on the island’s Southeastern shore, the resort boasts classic whitewashed Greek island architecture and fabulous views of the ocean and surrounding islands from the many suites.

The resort’s romance packages are a must for you and your valentine. They include couples spa treatments, day tours with a picnic packed by the resort chef, candlelit dinners on the beach, sunset champagne on your balcony, helicopter tours of other Greek islands, boat excursions and even an hour-long professional photoshoot on resort property.

The Chava Resort, Phuket

Thailand’s Phuket province has long been a popular spot for tourists of all kinds. This mountainous region jutting into the Andaman Sea is full of incredible sights and experiences for couples. One of the most romantic resorts in the area is The Chava Resort, which sits along Surin Beach. Book a two, three or four bedroom residence and enjoy unparalleled privacy on your romantic getaway.

The resort has all the luxury amenities you’d expect from a top resort, but it’s the available experiences outside the walls which take this romantic vacation to the next level. Trek through the jungle on the back of an elephant, take an excursion to famous Phang Nga Bay, play one of the many championship golf courses and of course, enjoy authentic Thai meals for two.

The best part about The Chava Resort? In Thailand, your dollar goes further so a week long stay is very reasonable when compared to other resorts of the same caliber elsewhere in the world.

The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Maui

You’ve undoubtedly heard of the Ritz-Carlton brand before. The famous hotel and resort company has locations all over the world, but few compare to the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Kapalua is a Hawaiian word meaning “arms embrace the sea” and the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua certainly does that. It sits on over 50 acres of lush landscape with beach access along beautiful Honokahua Bay.

The resort features six unique dining experiences which utilize locally sourced ingredients, a spa which incorporates ancient Hawaiian traditions into its treatments, a variety of water activities, two championship golf courses and a nature preserve with hiking trails. Rooms varieties include those with partial kitchens for extended stays and ocean view suites with luxury amenities, private dining and spacious balconies.

Couples interested in having a wedding at the resort have their option of beachside, ballroom or lawn venues for both the ceremony and reception. An entire wedding department helps make the planning process a whole lot easier!

Zanzibar Serena Hotel, Tanzania

Most don’t think of Africa when it comes to luxury resorts, but those people clearly have not visited the island of Unguja off the coast of Tanzania. You’ve probably heard of Zanzibar, the island’s biggest town, which is where our final romantic resort is found.

The Zanzibar Serena Hotel was established in the late 70’s when two of Zanzibar’s historic buildings were renovated into a luxury resort. In keeping the original architecture, the hotel feels like stepping back in time to when the Sultans of Zanzibar stayed in the city. The oceanside hotel boasts 51 meticulously decorated rooms with wood-framed louver doors opening to private balconies and stunning views of the sea. Choose from standard rooms all the way up to the Presidential Suite, the most spacious of them all. Enjoy private cocktails and meals for two on your private balcony or enjoy one of the several restaurants.

The hotel makes it easy to explore the island as they curate experiences such as dolphin watching adventures, tours of the local spice farms, trips to the island’s national park – Jozani Forest, and even a tour of the Freddy Mercury Museum which honors the Queen frontman who was born on the island.

Have you started planning your Valentine’s Day yet? If you can make it happen, one of the above resorts would be an unforgettable experience. Remember, it’s never too early to start planning for next year!