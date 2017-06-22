The Ritz-Carlton Takes to the Sea with Luxury Yacht Collection

Cruise News – Jun. 22, 2017

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company has announced its entry into luxury yachting and cruises with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a venture that represents a unique foray into the cruise industry for a luxury hotel operator.

Created by The Ritz-Carlton and maritime experts Douglas Prothero and Lars Clasen, the first of three cruising yachts is scheduled to debut in the fourth quarter of 2019. The 190-meter (623-foot) yacht will accommodate up to 298 passengers and feature 149 suites, each with its own private balcony. The yacht will also feature two 138-square-meter (1,485-square-foot) lavish duplex penthouse suites designed by The Ritz-Carlton and leading cruise ship design firm, Tillberg Design of Sweden.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will have a distinctive personality and the vessels are sure to be true stand outs in some of the most glamorous ports around the world,” said Herve Humler, president and chief operating officer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. “This unique combination of yachting and cruising will usher in a new way of luxury travel for guests seeking to discover the world in a relaxed, casually elegant, and comfortable atmosphere with the highest level of personalized service.”

The yachts will feature a restaurant by Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg; a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa; and a Panorama Lounge and wine bar, offering a variety of onboard entertainment. The yacht will offer one-of-a-kind curated destination journeys through collaborations with local chefs, musicians, and artists, allowing guests to experience the locations in unique and experiential ways, both onboard and ashore.

Itineraries are being developed to combine the lifestyle of Ritz-Carlton resorts and the casual freedom of a yachting vacation. Calling at intimate and signature ports alike, voyages will range from seven to 10 days in a variety of destinations depending on the season, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Reservations will open in May 2018 and the yachts are also available for private charter.

Photos: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection