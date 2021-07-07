Regent Seven Seas Announces 132-Night World Cruise

The world is opening up to travel once again and what better way to put a dent in your travel bucket list than with a world cruise from one of the world’s top luxury cruise lines. Regent Seven Seas has announced a new world cruise itinerary which spans five months, 66 ports of call, 31 countries, four continents, 61 UNESCO World Heritage sites and 34,500 total nautical miles. Setting sail in January of 2024, Seven Seas Mariner will embark from Miami, Florida on one of the most epic cruises available. Here are the details!

Regent Seven Seas 2024 World Cruise

Regent Seven Seas is opening bookings for their 2024 World Cruise on July 14th and the expectation is that the cruise will sell out quickly.

Here’s a quick rundown of the itinerary. The cruise departs from Miami and heads south to Key West and the Caribbean before crossing the Panama Canal. From there, the cruise visits Mexico then head up to San Francisco. From California, the cruise heads across the Pacific to Hawaii then to French Polynesia and American Samoa. The next stop is New Zealand and along the coast of Australia before stops in Indonesia, Singapore, Malasia and Thailand. The cruise then heads across the Andaman Sea to India, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan. The cruise then transits the Suez Canal to Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, Malta, Italy, France and Spain. The last leg features an Atlantic Ocean crossing with a final call on Bermuda before a return to Miami.

“The past two years we have seen record booking world cruise launch days, which is a testament to our guests’ enduring passion for travel and illustrates just how special these voyages are,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We believe our 2024 World Cruise is our most enriching to date, representing the opportunity for uniquely immersive exploration thanks to access to a huge number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and hundreds of free shore excursions. Add to this the fact that the cruise is on board the elegant, all-suite, all-balcony Seven Seas Mariner, plus an incredible array of luxurious amenities, and I’m sure the 2024 World Cruise will sell out quickly too.”

There’s no shortage of amenities for those who book. Some of the which include first-class air, door-to-door luggage service, a comprehensive visa package, unlimited valet laundry, dry-cleaning and pressing, phone time per suite, onboard medical service, and a commemorative gift. Also included in the price of the ticket is Regent’s personalized service, specialty restaurants onboard, premium beverages in all the bars and lounges, entertainment and unlimited internet access. Just 700 guests on board means plenty of personalized service and room to relax.

