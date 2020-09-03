Cruise Recipe: Barbados Corn Soup

Like countless other Caribbean islands, the economy of Barbados is centered around visitors from all over the world. When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, Barbados lost both visitors coming by plane and by cruise ship and the island found themselves in a tough spot. Rather than mope, the island came up with a plan to let cruise ships reside in their waters and in port in a show of goodwill towards an industry in trouble. The island also opened it’s doors to those looking to escape the monotony of working from home, offering 12-month passports for people looking for a change of scenery while they wait for the world to calm down.

Bridgetown, the island’s capital and main port city, is home to many small businesses who rely on tourists to survive. The Bajan Pirate Bar and Restaurant is one such establishment just a short walk from the cruise pier which has had a difficult time without customers. The two owners, Tasicia Huntley and Chetwin Stewart, are native islanders who love to cook what they catch when spear fishing and diving for conch. Their restaurant is home to authentic island cuisine and is a hotspot on the weekends where live bands perform late into the night.

One of the most popular dishes served at the restaurant is the authentic Barbados corn soup. It’s said to be the very best on the island! A versatile soup with plenty of add on options, the dish is a must-try if you ever find yourself sinking your toes into the sand on the beaches around Bridgetown.

The Bajan Pirate Corn Soup Recipe

Prep Time: 20 mins

Serving: 20

Cook Time: 1 hr 10 minutes

Total Time: 1 hr 30 minutes

Cuisine: Vegan

Course: Entrée or Side

Ingredients:

6 Ears of Corn

27 oz Loose Corn

13.5 oz Yellow Split Peas

13.5 oz Coconut Milk

2 Scotch Bonnet Peppers

Celery (to taste)

Thyme (to taste)

Chives (to taste)

Optional Add Ons:

Sweet Potatoes

Irish Potatoes

Carrots

Pumpkin

Dumplings

Directions:

First, peel and prepare provisions (remember these are optional). Ears should then be sliced in half-inch pieces. Bring 2 gallons of water to a boil. Add split peas and boil until tender (estimate 20 minutes). Once tender add your corn and the optional provisions and then salt to taste. Cook for an additional 8 minutes and add your coconut milk. Let it boil again for 10 minutes and add your herbs to taste. Once these are added, let your soup boil for another 10 minutes and VOILA!

Recipe by Tasicia Huntley & Chetwin Stewart