"Our readers are the real experts when it comes to judging the best of the best in the cruise industry! Here's what they had to say for 2019."
Bill Panoff
Editor-In-Chief

The Best Ships

Cruise ships are endless sources of fun and relaxation. Porthole Cruise Magazine readers voted on the best of the best — did your favorite ship make the list? 

elvis duran

Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Cruise Line

AmaLea, AmaWaterways

Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn

Carnival Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International

Norwegian Cruise Line

Windstar Cruises

MSC Cruises

Silversea Cruises

Celebrity Cruises

Holland America Line

Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line

Symphony of the Seas

The Best ONBoard Experiences

Modern cruise ships are chock full of fun and excitement for all ages. Here are the cruise lines with the best onboard experiences as chosen by our readers

Royal Caribbean International

Crystal Cruises

Oceania Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line

Seabourn

Royal Caribbean International

Princess Cruises

Holland America Line

Holland America Line

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line

Crystal Cruises

MSC Cruises

The Isaac, Princess Cruises

Matt Mitcham, Carnival Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International

MSC Cruises

Carnival HUB, Carnival Cruise Line

The Best Destinations

There’s nothing better than stopping in a new port. Did your favorite destination make the list? 

St. Thomas

St. Maarten

Grand Turk

Juneau

Quebec City

Maui

Cozumel

Costa Rica

Brazil

Norway

Turkey

Singapore

Tahiti

South Africa

Auckland, New Zealand

Cunard Line

Let us know your comments!