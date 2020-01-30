Pregaming in Paradise: Miami’s Hottest Spots Before the Big Game

We’re just days away from the biggest NFL game all year long between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers here in Miami and the parties are just getting started! All week long, South Florida is the place to be with numerous parties, events and experiences for fans.

Here are some of the most popular NFL-themed events and experiences in Miami to check out ahead of the big game this Sunday!

Thursday Through Saturday

Super Bowl LIVE and NFL Super Bowl Experience

The most football-centric festivities will be taking place all week long prior to the game, with two different venues offering something for everyone. Super Bowl LIVE, which is free to the public at Bayfront Park, will energize and entertain fans of all ages. Nearby at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Super Bowl Experience is the league’s “interactive theme park” with games, clinics, autograph sessions and merchandise.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Only a game like this one could attract performers like DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, and DaBaby one night, transition to Guns N’ Roses with special guest Snoop Dogg the next night … and it make complete, awesome sense. Building off last year’s inaugural festival that included artists as varied as Aerosmith and Post Malone, this year’s Super Bowl Music Fest at AmericanAirlines Arena opens with DJ Khaled and friends on Thursday, keeps the levels cranked for GNR on Friday, then concludes with Maroon 5 and Dan + Shay on Saturday.

Friday & Saturday

Vewtopia

Like so many of the best parties, this music festival seemingly came to be at the last minute. Vewtopia promises big names in pop, hip-hop and Latin music over two days at Marlins Park — starting with headliner Cardi B! Let this be a lesson to all revelers looking for unforgettable experiences: with clear eyes, a full heart and open ears, you can’t lose!

Saturday Events

Gronk Beach

If you, like former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, say, “yo soy fiesta,” then what better way to prep for Sunday than by spending the day before at North Beach Bandshell and Beach with some fire dancers, Diplo, some gorgeous Miami Beach sand, Flo Rida, an open bar, and absurd VIP bottle service packages. Sure you may lose your shirt, but you were gonna pop that shirt off Gronk-style anyway!

Welcome 2 Miami Music Festival

With all due respect to every party-throwing athlete, musician, celebrity, sports media member, Food Network personality, spotlight-craving influencer, and even noted welcome-committee member Will Smith himself … but if you’re going to be welcomed to Miami, wouldn’t you want Trick Daddy, Trina, Rick Ross, and Jeezy doing that welcoming? Come feel right at home Saturday at Miami’s James L. Knight Center.

Lady Gaga

Technically titled AT&T TV Super Saturday Night, future generations will call this epic event the “Lady Gaga Super Bowl pre-party” to differentiate it just enough from the other epic Super Bowl performance she gave three years ago during halftime. This concert will take place at a newly constructed entertainment space called Island Gardens on Watson Island. Watson Island, you ask? It’s just off MacArthur Causeway, and future generations will know exactly what event put it on the map.