Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Oct. 27, 2017
Posted on October 27, 2017 in Cruise News
- In a first at sea, Cunard Line is hosting a Hollywood movie premiere, rolling out the red carpet aboard Queen Mary 2 to show The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya. The film tells the story of circus impresario P.T. Barnum, and used the original U.S. headquarters of Cunard Line in Lower Manhattan as a location. Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick will sail in December on the Transatlantic Crossing from New York following the premiere, offering lectures and showcasing her designs from the movie while mingling with guests.
- Carnival Cruise Line gave 100 kids from Boys & Girls Clubs a day of fun aboard Carnival Magic in Port Canaveral, Florida, with a Build-A-Bear Workshop at Sea. The event, celebrating Build-A-Bear’s 20th anniversary, included opportunities to make bears, bear-themed sweets, and a pizza party, and culminated with a $10,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs.
- For its early 2019 itineraries, Disney Cruise Line will feature an expanded two-month season from San Diego to the Baja and Mexican Riviera, a host of itinerary options to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Florida ports, as well as cruises to the Southern Caribbean from San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Bookings open to the public November 2, 2017.)
- Norwegian Cruise Line has opened sales for its 2018/2019 Australia and New Zealand cruises aboard Norwegian Jewel. In late October 2018, Norwegian Jewel will undergo a three-week dry-dock enhancement as part of the Norwegian Edgemultimillion-dollar revitalization program, before emerging as a nearly new ship for her Australian season.
Photo:Cunard Line