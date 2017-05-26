Porthole Cruise News Briefs – May 26, 2017
- In celebration of National Hamburger Day this weekend, Carnival Cruise Line unveiled a massive 300-pound, 3-and-1/2-foot-wide hamburger aboard Carnival Liberty in Port Canaveral. Created by the ship’s talented team of culinary artists, the largest hamburger at sea was comprised of 200 pounds of meat and 50 pounds of cheese and toppings, as well as 50 pounds of flour to make the bun!
- Three lines celebrated keel-layings this week: Norwegian Bliss, Crystal Debussy and Crystal Ravel, as well as the world’s first discovery yacht, Scenic Eclipse.
- Carnival Corporation is using digital technology to change the way you personalize your cruise experience with Ocean Tagalong. Available on Princess Cruises, Tagalong is a customizable digital companion (you may choose from a sea turtle, seahorse or butterfly fish) that will interact with guests on Medallion Class ships as well as represent them in interactive games. The Tagalong is part of the O•C•E•A•N (One Cruise Experience Access Network) Experience Platform that makes its global debut aboard Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess in November at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.
- Sixthman recently announced two music cruise extravaganzas aboard Norwegian Pearl in early 2018. The Outlaw Country Cruise kicks off the new year on a four day cruise from New Orleans to Costa Maya, Mexico on Jan. 22-26, 2018 with a lineup that will get your honky-tonk heart pounding: Blackberry Smoke, The Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Rodney Crowell, to name a few. If you want to “rock” your boat to a different tune, the Rock the Boat music festival features over 20 different bands including The Barenaked Ladies and Needtobreathe. Rock the Boat aboard Norwegian Pearl sails from New Orleans to Progreso and Cozumel, Mexico on Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2018.
- Seabourn Odyssey is making major enhancements to its luxury travel experience with the new addition of its signature restaurant, The Grill by Thomas Keller, and the new mindful living program created by Dr. Andrew Weil. Guests can indulge in a savory rib eye on Deck 8 at The Grill by three-star Michelin chef Thomas Keller, which focuses on updated versions of iconic American dishes. At the Onboard Spa by Steiner, guests are guided through the philosophies and practices that accompany living a mindful lifestyle. From yoga to meditation to one-on-one seminars, the mindful living program’s practices are adapted from Dr. Weil’s best-selling books and research.