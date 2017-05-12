Porthole Cruise News Briefs – May 12, 2017
- Disney Cruise Line has scheduled two first-time visits for fall 2018, calling on both Bermuda and Quebec City for multiple days to give guests more time to explore. Voyages to Bermuda or Quebec City will depart from New York. Bookings open May 18, 2017.
- Luxury Peruvian river operator Delfin Amazon has launched a new vessel, Delfin III. The ship will carry 42 guests on the Peruvian Amazon through the natural wonders of the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, while offering onboard amenities like a plunge pool, Rainforest Spa, and, in the Canopy Lounge, conversations with naturalists and Peruvian cooking classes.
- Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has begun construction on the first of its two new expedition ships. CEO Karl J. Poper gave the official signal for steel to be cut for HANSEATIC nature at the VARD shipyard in Tulcea, Romania. The keel should be laid in June, with a launch in April 2019. Sister ship HANSEATIC inspiration is slated to launch in October 2019.
- MSC Cruises is offering younger guests the chance to star in their web series Kelly & Kloe. Auditions are being held on board for the new season, which will consist of four themed episodes – one on the new megaship MSC Merviglia, one each for Halloween and Christmas, and one called “Masquerade.” All children between 8 and 17 who are on board between now and January 2018 can try out. Auditions will be filmed via a green-screen experience, where the children will perform the show’s theme song and dance routine and explain on camera why they would like to be featured.
